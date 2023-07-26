Pre-Order Galaxy Z Fold 5 & Z Flip 5 – Get $50 Credit! Reserve Now

If you are looking to get in hands with a new flippable and foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 by the Korean giant, Samsung. The phone maker will be launching their new foldable and flippable phone during their Unpacked event which has been set on 26th July this year.

However, before the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung has already started with their reservation for their newly released flippable as well as foldable. The best part about this new Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 reservation is that the Korean giant will be providing an overall discount of $50 credit too.

Reserving Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Gets you a credit worth $50.

If you are sure about getting the new foldable and flippable, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 then you can give a heads up to directly pre-order these new phones.

However, if you happen to pre-order the new phones then you can avail of exclusive benefits from the Korean giant that already has announced discounts worth a $50 credit offer.

How to Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

If you are planning to get in hands with this new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, then you can right away register it via the official Samsung website. However, if you are thinking about how you will be reserving the flagships then here we have got you covered with the steps on how to reserve a new phone.

First, you need to visit the official Samsung website where you can access Samsung’s website for reserving the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

All you need to enter is your name and email address and phone number. However, you are not required to add your other personal information including bank details, so you can just add your basic details and you are good to go you can click the Reserve Now button where you be getting an immediate credit worth $50.

Visit the website here

Samsung has scheduled their new Galaxy Unpacked event where the Korean giant is expected to release its new foldable, flippable, and also their new earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 which will be coming with a great set of features for the price.

Talking about the event, as we mentioned above, the event has been set for the 26th of July and the time to start is at 7:00 AM ET timing.

Conclusion

So while Samsung prepares for its eagerly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked presentation on July 26th, get ready for an incredible tech bonanza! The highly anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 – two cutting-edge foldable and flippable phones that promise to change the smartphone experience – will be among the newest advancements to be unveiled by the Korean behemoth.

If you’re eager to get your hands on these cutting-edge gadgets, Samsung has an alluring deal for you. You may reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 on their official website before the actual launch. And to top it all off, when you make a reservation, you’ll receive a special $50 credit to make the offer even better!

The stage is set, and anticipation is strong as Samsung gets ready to unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Buds 3 to the globe. Don’t pass up your chance to be among the first to experience mobile technology of the future, and reserve your new Galaxy smartphones today to receive your $50 credit.

With Samsung’s newest products, prepare to go into a world of innovation, practicality, and unrivaled style. Enjoy your unveiling!

Comments

comments