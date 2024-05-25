The parent business of popular brands like Mamaearth, Aqualogica, and Bblunt, Honasa Consumer, is drastically altering its distribution plan. The business is moving away from mega stockists and toward a direct distribution strategy in the top 50 cities. Although a temporary decline in revenue is anticipated, the ultimate goal of this action is to improve long-term profits and operational effectiveness. The possible effects of this strategic change on Honasa Consumer’s business practices, financial results, and competitive positioning are examined in this article.

Credits: Mint

Short-term Financial Impact

The financial performance of Honasa Consumer has already started to be impacted by the switch to a direct distribution model, which was started during the previous quarter. The company’s primary sales decreased by 200 basis points in the short term, and over the following three quarters, a further 50–100 basis point decline is expected. Varun Alagh, the chief executive, has said that although this change may momentarily affect income, it is a calculated move meant to do away with the additional expenses related to super stockists.

This financial impact in the short run is a calculated risk. Honasa hopes to increase cost effectiveness and streamline operations by eliminating super stockists from the supply chain. The business is wagering that in the long run, the advantages will exceed the disadvantages, even though there may be some short-term income loss.

Operational Efficiency and Cost Savings

One of the primary motivations behind Honasa’s shift to a direct distribution model is the potential for increased operational efficiency. Super stockists, while useful in distributing products to a wide market, add an extra layer of cost and complexity to the supply chain. By eliminating this intermediary, Honasa can exert more control over its distribution process, ensuring that products reach retailers more quickly and at a lower cost.

This move is also expected to lead to significant cost savings. With direct distribution, Honasa can reduce the mark-ups associated with super stockists and potentially pass on these savings to consumers or reinvest them into other areas of the business, such as marketing or product development. Additionally, the reduction in inventory levels required for this model can further streamline operations and reduce holding costs.

Impact on Inventory Management

The effect on inventory management of Honasa’s switch to a direct distribution model is another important factor. To comply with the new distribution strategy, the company intends to lower its inventory levels. It is anticipated that this cut will lessen the danger of excess or obsolete goods and reduce holding expenses.

Keeping a healthy balance sheet and avoiding capital being locked up in unsold items need effective inventory management. Honasa can reallocate resources towards growth objectives like diversifying its product lines or breaking into new markets by optimizing inventory levels.

Financial Performance and Market Position

The change has not been easy, but Honasa has recently shown excellent financial performance. Following a roughly ₹160 crore loss in the same period previous year, the company declared a profit of ₹30.4 crore for the quarter that ended in March. Operational revenue increased by 21% to ₹450.8 crore despite a decline in retail demand.

With operating sales of 28% to ₹1,919.9 crore, Honasa made a profit of ₹111.7 crore for the full fiscal year 2024, reversing a prior deficit of ₹142.8 crore. These outcomes show that the business is financially stable, which gives its new distribution plan a firm base.

Looking ahead, Honasa aims to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20% over the next three years. The company is confident that its new distribution model, coupled with technological enhancements, will support this growth trajectory and enhance its market position.

Conclusion

The strategic decision of Honasa Consumer to switch to a direct distribution model is a noteworthy attempt to increase profit margins, save expenses, and improve operational effectiveness. The shift may result in some temporary declines in revenue, but overall, it is anticipated that these difficulties will be outweighed in the long run. Honasa is in a good position to benefit from its new distribution strategy and see steady growth in the upcoming years thanks to its solid financial performance and clear future direction.