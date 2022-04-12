Man who returned his $116,000 Tesla Model X in 2020 is still paying for it 2 years later

According to CNBC on Saturday, a guy who returned a Tesla Model X in 2020 under the carmaker’s seven-day no-questions-asked return policy is still paying for the $116,000 vehicle more than two years later.

Danny Roman, a Southern California-based bike and hiking tour operator, detailed a lengthy battle with Tesla regarding the car’s return in an interview with CNBC.

He claimed he returned his Model X because it had a lesser battery life than he expected and a jammed door. He further said that he discovered that installing a Tesla home charger would cost ten times as much as a Tesla representative had estimated.

He told CNBC that Tesla picked up the car in March 2020 and that he was promised that his refund will be processed swiftly by a Tesla agent. But, according to Tesla messages obtained by CNBC, the company said it didn’t have a seven-day return policy when Roman purchased the vehicle.

Tesla has secretly gotten rid of the policy, which was still visible on the company’s website as of September 30, 2020, according to Electrek.

Roman told CNBC that he stopped making payments on the automobile for a month at one time, which hurt his credit rating, so he decided to keep paying. “Every time the money gets sucked out of my account, every month, I just cringe,” he said.

Roman told CNBC that he was in a legal dispute with Tesla over the issue. Arbitration is an out-of-court dispute-resolution process that is sometimes required as part of a contract of sale.

Despite the lengthy legal battle over his Model X, Roman told CNBC that he is a “huge believer in Tesla, Elon Musk, and electric cars,” adding, “I hope my story reaches the powers that be at Tesla and they make necessary changes so this does not happen to their future clients.” Tesla did not respond to Insider’s request for comment right away.