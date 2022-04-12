Netflix is rolling out a Two Thumbs Up button

Netflix is set introduce a brand new button to help their streaming service’s curation. The curation is of the homepage of the users with better recommendations than before. This new button would appear as the symbol of ‘two thumbs up.’ It will be an addition to its existing controls of like and dislike showed by a ‘thumbs up’ and ‘thumbs down.’ Specifically, these features aid the the video streaming service to determine as to what to show individual subscribers.

This new Two Thumbs Up button is already made available on its services provided through web, TV, iOS and Android interfaces. It is located right next to the older options of ‘Thumbs up and Thumbs down.’

Currently, the two Thumbs Up will enable these users to show and make the service understand what they honestly prefer. Moreover, the company specifies further that it had been a rather highly requested feature as part of the experience. The director of product innovation and personalisation experiences at Netflix, Christine Doig-Cardet gave a statement regarding the situation. Additionally, she said that users have never had as much “great entertainment” options as they would receive from now on.

“Being able to find the shows and movies that you’re going to love is really important. We want to continue to make Netflix the place where it’s easiest to choose something to watch.”

Netflix gave up its previous system ‘five-star rating’ in the year 2017, replacing it with the system of Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down. Doig-Cardet stated that viewers were not exactly satisfied with just showing which titles they liked and disliked. Consequently, this new button should essentially aid subscribers better navigate the service’s massive library of content by offering them a more refined way of liking titles.

Currently, Netflix serves up such an experience that is one of the most user-focused in the streaming spectrum. Moreover, it is constantly testing news tools and functions that aid viewers to find titles to view. In 2020, the company introduced the Top 10 row, with a ‘play something’ feature in 2021. Crucially, it widely launched the ability to modify the Continue Watching row on all devices from this year.

Doig-Cardet went on to specify how viewers can expect to see added tools and features for customisation coming down the road. She stated the company is hoping to stop the choice fatigue with newer features being added from 2022. Moreover, it is an integral part of where the company wants to invest. This is providing those mechanisms to provide more of the control back to the viewer to aid design the experience according to their likings.