Many Facebook Users Complain Losing Followers, and Mark Zuckerberg Loses Millions as Well.

Many Facebook users lament losing followers, and Mark Zuckerberg loses millions as well.

A number of Meta’s Facebook users have expressed dissatisfaction at losing most of their followers for unspecified reasons.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, lost almost 119 million followers, bringing his total to less than 10,000.

“Facebook sparked a tsunami that wiped off nearly 900,000 of my followers, leaving only 9,000 on the shore. Writer Taslima Nasreen from exiled Bangladesh wrote, “I kind of like Facebook’s comedy.

A Meta representative responded to inquiries by saying, “We’re aware that some users are seeing erratic following counts on their Facebook profiles. We regret for the disruption and are trying to rapidly restore everything to normal.