Introduction

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) has closed its $950 million offering of zero (0) coupon convertible senior notes that are due August 2032. The net proceeds were roughly $940.5 million, which the Company intends to use to purchase Bitcoin, with the majority of the proceeds, demonstrating their treasury strategy to grow its treasury through accumulation rather than selling mined coin.

Convertible Notes Offering: Highlights

First targeting $850 million, the offering was upsized due to strong institutional demand and also includes a 13-day buyer’s option for up to an additional $200 million of notes, which could result in a total raise of $1.15 billion.

These notes carry 0.00% interest and are unsecured senior obligations set to mature on August 1, 2032. Any special interest payments—triggered by circumstances like reporting failures—would begin on February 1, 2026 and occur semi‑annually. MARA can redeem the notes for cash starting in January 2030, if its stock trades consistently at least 130% above the conversion price.

Use of Proceeds: Bitcoin and Beyond

Out of the net proceeds (~$940.5M), MARA allocated about $18.3 million to retire $19.4 million of its existing 1.00% convertible notes due 2026 via privately negotiated repurchases. An additional ~$36.9 million went toward capped‑call transactions priced at approximately $24.14 per share—roughly a 40% premium to its $17.24 reference stock price—to limit dilution risk upon note conversion.

The remainder supports Bitcoin acquisition and general corporate purposes such as working capital, strategic investments, expansion of assets, and potential debt repayment.

Bitcoin Holdings & Strategy

MARA currently holds about 50,000 BTC, valued at nearly $6 billion at prevailing prices, making it the second‑largest corporate Bitcoin holder after Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR). MARA maintains a disciplined approach of accumulating mined Bitcoin, rather than selling it to boost its income.

Last few trading sessions have MARA shares trading in the $17.16 to $17.25 range, down only a slight bit after the note offering news release while shareholders have an eye on Q2 earnings scheduled for August 7, 2025.

Strategic Implications

This funding is significant in terms of signalling that MARA is committed to building and consolidating its Bitcoin treasury as it aims to become a leader in the transformation of energy into digital value. Size and upsizing in the deal highlighted strong institutional confidence in the direction and institutional model of MARA.

The capped‑call hedges are there to guarantee shareholder equity, while also limiting shareholder dilution from any equity conversion of the notes. The level of complexity involved with the capped-calls also shows just how sophisticated crypto‑focused public companies will need to be building out their capital structure in a volatile publicly traded market.

Risks and Considerations

While the raise gives MARA more firepower to acquire Bitcoin, it also adds long‑term convertible debt to its balance sheet. The zero‑coupon format delays interest burden but may generate conversion obligations during favorable stock price performance. In its SEC filings, MARA indicated market volatility, execution risks, and redemption terms as key items to mitigate.

Outlook

With this new cash infusion, MARA will dramatically expand its Bitcoin exposure. The trifecta of debt restructuring, hedging, and treasury growth represent a thoughtfully staged plan to push more deeply into crypto value. As the company reports its Q2 results and markets watch Bitcoin price swings, MARA remains a case study in how digital‑asset miners are leveraging capital markets to fuel growth.