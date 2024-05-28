At the Hay Literary Festival in Powys, Maria Ressa, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate known for her tireless defense of media freedom, delivered a bold critique of tech giants Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. She accused them of acting like modern-day dictators due to their immense influence over social media platforms.

Tech Giants as Modern Dictators

Ressa, who co-founded the news site Rappler and has been a staunch critic of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, argued that tech moguls like Zuckerberg and Musk hold far greater power. She claimed these tech leaders manipulate global populations uniformly, cutting across cultural and geographical lines.

“Social media platforms change how we feel, see the world, and act,” Ressa said. She pointed out that online debates on identity politics fuel polarization globally, whether it’s about economic disparities in the Philippines or racial issues in the United States.

Manipulation and Polarization

Ressa emphasized the role of tech companies in fostering societal divisions and chaos. She cited the Black Lives Matter movement as an example, noting how Russian propaganda aimed to sow discord rather than promote a particular belief.

“These platforms incite polarization, fear, anger, and hatred, affecting us both personally and societally,” she explained. By comparing Duterte to tech leaders, Ressa underscored her view that the latter have a more insidious impact on society.

Proposals for Change

To curb the power of tech companies, Ressa proposed two key measures. First, she called for the repeal of Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act in the United States. This law currently protects internet companies from being liable for user-generated content, a protection Ressa believes is excessive.

Second, she advised parents to prevent their children from using social media until they are mature enough to handle it, describing these platforms as “mildly addictive.”

Beyond TikTok Concerns

While Ressa acknowledged the efforts to ban Chinese-owned TikTok in the US and Italy as positive steps, she stressed that the problem extends to all social media platforms. She argued that the issues are not confined to a single app but are pervasive across the digital landscape.

Impact of Generative AI

Ressa also discussed the rise of generative AI and its impact on the quality of information online. She referred to a study showing that a significant portion of web content is now generated by low-quality AI, warning that this trend is only going to worsen.

“Generative AI is degrading the quality of information, and eventually, it could surpass human intelligence, pushing us out,” she cautioned.

Call to Action

Ressa urged her audience to reconnect with the real world and engage with their communities. She warned that digital information operations target individuals, making them unwitting spreaders of misinformation.

“Walk into the real world and engage with your families and friends,” she advised. “When you become a broadcast arm of misinformation, you become part of the problem.”

Recognition and Influence

Ressa’s critique at the Hay Festival is part of her larger mission to advocate for truth and media freedom. She has been recognized globally for her efforts, named one of TIME’s Persons of the Year in 2018 and one of the most influential women of the century. In March, she was announced as the principal speaker for Harvard University’s commencement ceremony, underscoring her commitment to truth and justice.

“Maria Ressa embodies Veritas,” said Harvard interim President Alan Garber, referencing the university’s motto meaning truth. “For nearly 40 years, she has dedicated herself to the pursuit, advocacy, and defense of truth, regardless of the consequences.”