Memorial Day has arrived, bringing a slew of fantastic bargains on laptops from various top brands. Whether you’re seeking a Windows laptop, a MacBook, or a Chromebook, this holiday is an excellent chance to upgrade your gadgets without spending a fortune. Below, we’ve compiled some of the best Memorial Day laptop bargain to help you find the perfect machine at an affordable cost.

Why Memorial Day is Perfect for Laptop Shopping

Memorial Day sales provide significant savings on a wide array of laptops, from high performance gaming machines to budget friendly Chromebooks. The discounts available during this holiday can rival those seen during other major sales events like Black Friday. If you need a new laptop now, Memorial Day is an ideal time to buy, ahead of the next major sale event, Amazon Prime Day, which happens in July.

Top Memorial Day Laptop Bargains

Best Buy: Save up to $500 on select Windows laptops.

Amazon: Apple 2022 MacBook Air selling at $849 (save $150).

Lenovo: ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 selling at $631 (save $768).

LG: LG Gram Pro selling at $1,800 (save $300).

Chromebooks: Budget Friendly and Practical.

Chromebooks are a perfect choice for students and those who need a simple, affordable device for everyday tasks like web browsing and email. During Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale, Chromebooks are priced, selling at $159. In addition, you can get 50% off the first year of an Adobe Express Premium subscription with any Chromebook purchase.

HP: Quality Laptops with Important Savings

HP is offering up to 53% off several models and configurations during their Memorial Day sale. Known for their reliability and performance, HP laptops are a solid choice for both personal and professional use. You’ll also benefit from free shipping and 40% off accidental damage protection.

Lenovo: Major Discounts on Popular Models

Lenovo is slashing prices by up to 64% on a scope of laptops and accessories. This includes highly regarded models like the ThinkPad, Legion Pro, and IdeaPad. Some standout deals include:

Lenovo Legion Pro 5: selling at $1,140 (save $460).

Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 4: selling at $599 (save $840).

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop: selling at $1,000 (save $480).

Additional Memorial Day Laptop Deals

Here are more top bargains from various retailers:

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: selling at $1,100 (save $440).

HP 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook Plus: selling at $499 (save $200).

HP Pavilion laptop: selling at $550 (save $450).

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: selling at $706 (save $134).

Apple MacBook Air M2 laptop: selling at $1,049 (save $150).

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 bundle: selling at $1,400 (save $400).

Asus Rog Zephyrus G16: selling at $1,000 (save $450).

Samsung Galaxy Book4: selling at$650 (save $200).

Apple MacBook Pro M3 laptop: selling at $1,449 (save $150).

Is Memorial Day a Good Time to Buy a Laptop?

Definitely. Memorial Day offers some of the best bargains selling at the year, second only to Black Friday. If you can’t wait until the end of the year for a new laptop, Memorial Day sales provide an excellent chance to save big.

Many retailers are participating in Memorial Day sales, that includes:

Best Buy

Amazon

Costco

Target

You can also find great bargains directly on brand websites like HP and LG. Whether you prefer shopping online or in store, these sales provide ample opportunities to find a great bargain on a new laptop.

Other Memorial Day Bargains

In addition to laptops, Memorial Day sales which bargains on a large scope of products such as TVs, appliances, and furniture. Be sure to explore these deals to increase your savings across different deals

Our team of experts at CNET has extensive experience covering major shopping occasions. We ensure that the deals we recommend are genuine and substantial by verifying price histories and customer reviews. We aim to feature only the best offers with real discounts, high quality its reviews, and ample sale time to help you make an informed acquisition

Memorial Day is a prime time to snag a fantastic deal on a new laptop. With important discounts across various brands and models, you’re sure to find a gadget that meets your needs and budget. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers and upgrade your tech today!