Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Won’t Have Multiplayer

The Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will not have multiplayer. The game will be a single-player experience where the player takes control of Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi as they team up with their new friends to explore new worlds. They are trying to create an RPG-style strategy game and they want to focus on this experience and not on multiplayer.

Speaking to Screenrant, the game’s creative director Davide Soliani confirmed that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will not have a multiplayer mode.

“We decided in the middle of production to focus on the solo experience. Because, actually as we brought many things from the original concept, we started to see how many elements it brought to the table, and to balance that, this revamped system, we wanted to focus our attention on the solo aspect. So, it was really important for us and we decided to assume that the decision, in order to scope out dangers, where we could go many directions, but then it’s unbalanced everywhere and it’s a game that never ships. So, it was a decision we took during production.”

“We wanted to make the best Mario game we could,” said Davide Soliani, the game’s creative director. And if you want to make the best Mario experience possible then you really do have to focus on one aspect.”The game won’t have multiplayer, but the previous game had a co-op mode. The original game featured a cooperative mode through a free update where players can play with one another in the game’s world. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle got two types of multiplayer one area are where you can play local co-op with your friend and compete on a number of challenges and the second was local versus where players can compete against their friends on certain challenges.

Players can still hope to get a Multiplayer mode in the future with an update but given the team’s focus on the single-player experience “We wanted to focus on the story and make it a single-player experience” that seems like a far-fetched idea. The game is a turn-based tactics RPG and it will be a single-player experience. There are no plans to add multiplayer in the future, but they are looking into other ways to keep players engaged and entertained. Players will be able to get their hands on the game on the 20th of October launching exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.