Oxenfree 2 delayed to 2023

An update on OXENFREE II: Lost Signals pic.twitter.com/bEcwrvHUR9 — Night School Studio (@nightschoolers) September 24, 2022

The studio tweeted “Seeing your fan art, reading your excited comments, and connecting with you fuels our ambition to make this our best game yet,”. “To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localizations, we’re moving our release window to 2023.” They added, “We owe it to our amazing community to make Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals the best game it possibly can be”.

Oxenfree 2 is a sequel to Oxenfree, which was released in 2016. Oxenfree is an adventure game that follows a group of friends who are on vacation when they uncover something supernatural. The game is designed for multiple playthroughs and contains a lot of dialogue and exploration. The delay is due to a number of factors, including the need for higher quality graphics and animation and the need for more voice actors. This is due to the company wanting to make sure that they deliver an even better game than the first one.

