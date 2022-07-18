Mark Cuban asked Elon Musk how many kids he planned to have. His response

The chief executive of Tesla lingers in the news reports every now and then, no matter what kind of news it is a business news or a personal affair. The recent buzz other than the ongoing dispute between Twitter and Musk over the termination takeover bid which Musk proposed earlier in April is the conversation between him and Mark Cuban which happened between the two after the reports of Musk having a twin with one of his executives from his nanoauto firm aired.

Reportedly, Musk became the father of the twins back in November 2021, after which the total count his children became 9. The richest man of the world is the father of 5 children frok his ex wife, Justin Wilson and 2 with the singer Grimes.

After the news of the twin babies of Elon Musk aired a number of people expressed their hearty wishes go to him. One among them was American entrepreneur, Mark Cuban. The judge of Shark Tank in his talk at the Full Send Podcast said that he had messaged the chief executive of Tesla after the reports of his twins aired.

Talking about his conversation with the owner of SpaceX, Cuban said that Musk had on more kid, if he is not wrong and as far as he remembers this happened sometimes ago he became father of his last 3 children or what-so-ever the count was. He further added that hearing this news he texted Musk wishing him felicitation and then couldn’t stop but asked that how many more children he is planning to have in the coming years.

The chief executive of Tesla’s respond to this message was in connection and regards with his vision to send humans on Mars as he wrote in his reply that Mars requires individuals.

The richest man of the world is the owner and founder of SpaceX. The main purpose of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation is to make human life sustain on different planets of the solar system.

At present, Musk is of the opinion that ensconcinh humans on distinct planets such as Mars might protect the human development if at any time planet Earth observed a calamity.

Years back making a statement the founder of SpaceX said that the past is going to divide in to two paths out of which the first one would have human life sustaining of planet Earth for all time while on the second path individuals would gradually experience extermination episodes.