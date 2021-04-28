Mark Cuban on Dogecoin: “A whole lot better than a lottery ticket”

Mark Cuban recently commented on dogecoin, saying that it is “A whole lot better than a lottery ticket.” He made this comment on a show with Ellen DeGeneres’. The guy talked about how the Dogecoin phenomenon has been boosting and why the chances of hitting the jackpot are much higher by investing in it. Mark hasn’t always been like this; there was a time when he despised crypto, but recently with the price rise of Bitcoin, his point of view on this subject has changed. He even added a crypto payment option in his online merchandise store.

Because Doge is the one coin that people actually use for transactions. We take many others via @BitPay . But people spend their Doge and that means more businesses will start taking it. The greatest inhibitor to it's growth is that you can't spend the Doge you buy on Robinhood https://t.co/TrhT9pYkcb — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 26, 2021

What did Mark Cuban say on dogecoin and NFTs on the Ellen Show?

The Ellen show is quite popular and has brought Dogecoin to much brighter light. With an estimated 1.5 million viewers on the talk show, the meme cryptocurrency is going to enjoy a lot of newfound fandoms. Mark Cuban commented on Dogecoin, saying that it’s weird to see a meme currency becoming a real digital coin. He also compared it with Bitcoin and Ethereum. While these two are the digital versions of gold and currencies, Doge came just out of nowhere. It is just for fun which makes it even more popular.

They also talked about NFTs,, on which Mark said it’s just a form of art that’s digital. One can buy, hold and sell it in a similar way “like any other collectible.” Ellen also promoted an NFT she is auctioning to help out the World Central Kitchen.

The lottery ticket comment!

Mark said that he thinks investing in Dogecoin is a much better decision than buying a lottery. It could surely go up, and being at just 26 cents, one can buy a lot of them at a low price. The chances here of making a profit are a lot higher than a normal lottery. At the same time, it is important to note that Dogecoin cannot be considered as the world’s best investment, but it is not a very bad one either. By riding on the current momentum of the market, one can actually benefit quite a lot from the investment.

The Dogecoin community today ~ (don't worry the community loves all billionaires equally apparently 🤣) pic.twitter.com/QhWvyfLKVY — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 28, 2021

Mark didn’t talk about the negatives of Dogecoin like the unlimited supply, poor development, and even much lesser use cases. But he did mention that their stores accept Dogecoin as a payment method and also asked Ellen to add the same option to her shop. Even the entire Doge community is much-hyped about this. And I think for the first time ever, Elon Musk is not the one related to the top Doge news of the day. You can check out the entire episode on Youtube!

