Mark Gurman confirms Apple MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max will launch between the fall 2022 and spring 2023

Cupertino giant, Apple just launched its new version of the MacBook series featuring the all-new MacBook which has been powered with the latest powerful chipset which is the new M2 chipset. Mark also confirmed that Apple will be unveiling MacBook M2 Pro models within the next few months, and it has been targeted to launch early this fall.

Apple MacBook Pro featuring M2 chipset expected to launch soon

A new report from Mark Gurman confirmed that the all-new Apple MacBook Pro will be coming in different variants including a 14-inch display variant and 16-inch display variants as well.

He even confirmed that the MacBook Pro M2 model is still going through the production stages. He even confirmed details about the design language where he says the new MacBook will be having a little rough and tough design which makes it a little more premium and sturdier in feeling also you get extra ports and even get the support for MagSafe charging as well. You also get a better combination of the better-quality display and enhanced battery life and even an improved webcam with increased quality and highly tuned microphones. All these MacBooks will be the new successor for the previous powerful chipsets which were launched in the previous year.

What does Mark Gurman confirm about the new MacBooks?

There are many such details Mark Gurman has brought into the picture:

Gurman points out the Graphics capabilities for the upcoming MacBooks. A fresh report emerged which shows benchmark performance of the chipset within the Pro models, here in the sing core, it was found that the new chipset is actually 11.56% faster in processing than compared to previous year’s chipset.

In the multi-core programming performance check, it was found that the new chipset sees a boost of 19.45% in performance as compared to the M1 chipset. Besides the graphic performance upgrade, you will also get all the features from the previous year’s chipsets which include a 4K video encode and decode process and support LP5 memory.

Mark Gurman actually speculates that for this year’s chipsets, Apple will be giving its major focus on Graphical Performance, so it‘s a great plus point for the people who are looking for professional use laptops.

When will it launch?

As of now, it’s been said by Mark Gurman that the new MacBook with M2 Pro and M2 Max processor will be revealed in between the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023, although the launch will depend upon the supply chain challenges.