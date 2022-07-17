Apple iPhone 14 series details including price, camera leaked

The hype for the upcoming 14-series iPhone has been standing at its peak as the month of its launch (September) is nearing daily. Every year iPhones are one of the most hyped smartphones within the markets. Every day or the other we get to see many such leaks about the iPhones being confirmed. Here we have brought down all the things you should be knowing about the upcoming 14 series iPhone.

Things you should know about Apple iPhone 14 Series

If you are among those fanboys who are waiting for the new iPhones then here, we have got you covered with all the details you need. Here is everything you should be knowing about the forthcoming iPhone 14 series.

Models for iPhone 14 Series

As far as the latest leaks are concerned it’s been said that the entire iPhone 14 series will be including four different models starting from the smallest variant which will be the regular iPhone model and going all the way to the expensive Pro Max edition also you will get a Max version too.

The Naming will be the same as previous models where you get two non-pro and two pro iPhones. Talking more about the models, the bigger Pro and Max variants will be featuring a massive 6.7inch display and the smaller variants will be featuring a 6.4-inch display. iPhone 14 Mini will be replaced with the iPhone 14 Max.

Camera Details

As of now, the leaks say that the Pro variant smartphone will get a massive upgrade, where you get a 48MP camera sensor which is actually 57% bigger than previous year’s iPhones. Alongside the main sensor, you will get a 12MP Ultra-Wide Sensor and also 12MP Telephoto camera sensors.

Processor and Battery

Just like every year, this time also Apple will be coming with the all-new Apple Bionic chipset. For this year, Apple will bring the latest Bionic A16 chipset.

However, to cut down the pricing the Max variant will be coming with the previous A15 chipset but you get an advantage here as the Max variant will be coming with the biggest battery in the entire lineup (4325mAh), but the other variants with a smaller battery will have more efficient chipset.

Design details

This year we will see some major design changes in the smartphone with Pro Models expected to settle with a punch hole design and ditch the notch, finally!!!

Pricing

As of now, the pricing is still an unknown factor, but yes we do have reports which suggest that the iPhone could be priced 100 more than its previous year models, where the standard iPhone 14 will get a tag of $899 and then 14 Max will get tag of $999 and bigger brother, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be priced for $1,099 and $1,199.