Mark Zuckerberg announces biggest ever WhatsApp update

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has just announced one of the most significant changes to WhatsApp, which will forever redefine the messaging service and transform it into a social network.

WhatsApp Communities will allow users to create private social networks by combining similar group chats under one umbrella.

For example, in order to send crucial announcements to everyone, schools may integrate all of their group chats into one community, coupled with a parents’ WhatsApp chat.

In a professional context, a restaurant may set up three separate WhatsApp group discussions for distinct staff teams, all supervised by the same admin.

Zuckerberg revealed in a Facebook post that WhatsApp had begun testing WhatsApp Communities, a new type of communication on the network. WhatsApp Communities would connect numerous groups under a single cover, whereas WhatsApp Groups went beyond one-to-one messaging and brought several people together.

These comparable-interest groups will now be grouped together under a single tab, similar to Chats, Status, and Calls. This function, according to the business, would be a significant advancement not only for WhatsApp but for online communication in general.

Meta appears to be working on a feature like this for its other social network apps as well.

With many limitations on group chats, it’s apparent that the firm thinks Community services are the way of the future for online communication.

Large file sharing, reactins, and larger group calls are among the new features being added to groups by the corporation.

We’re excited to announce that reactions are coming to WhatsApp starting with 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 and with all emojis and skin-tones to come. pic.twitter.com/086JnVS5Ey — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) April 14, 2022

Users will now be able to exchange files up to 2 GB in size, up from 100 MB previously. A voice call’s maximum number of participants has also been extended from eight to 32.

According to reports, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow clients to create commercial orders later. Webetainfo says that Android users who are enrolled in WhatsApp’s Google Play Beta Program will be able to try out the new functionality as part of the beta 2.22.9.12 edition.

Users can choose one or more products from the product catalog of the selected business account and add them to their basket. They can also specify the quantity of each product, and the app will compute the total based on that information.