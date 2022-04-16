Warren Buffett Says He Has No Plans to Step Down as Berkshire CEO to Charlie Rose

Warren Buffett says he is in excellent health and has no plans to step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway as he eagerly anticipates what could be a record turnout at the company’s annual meeting on April 30.

The 91-year-old Buffett, in an interview running an hour and 14 minutes with Charlie Rose released Thursday, said that he “couldn’t be in better health.” Asked about a successor, Buffett said there is one in place—an apparent reference to Berkshire Hathaway (ticker BRK.A and BRK.B) executive Greg Abel.

Four years in the wake of being terminated from CBS in the midst of lewd behavior claims, Charlie Rose has reappeared in the public eye through a broad meeting with industry mogul Warren Buffett.

The meeting seemed this Thursday on Rose’s own site, which likewise includes authentic meetings he directed during his experience as a CBS commentator. On the landing page of the site, Rose takes note of this as the main meeting he’s done in more than four years and suggests that this will be the first of a few autonomous meetings he will lead.

“I’m glad to impart this new discussion to Warren Buffett,” Rose states on the site. “It is his first meeting on camera in close to 12 months and the main I’ve done in over four years. It is a stage in an excursion to draw in the most fascinating individuals and investigate the most convincing thoughts on the planet.”

In 2017, a broad report from the Washington Post saw eight ladies blame Rose for inappropriate behavior, with a few asserting that he grabbed them or settled on unwanted prurient decisions toward them.

Following the distribution of the Washington Post story, CBS suspended him, alongside Bloomberg and PBS, which delivered his long-running nominal meeting television show. He would rapidly be terminated from CBS, and his PBS show was dropped.

Rose’s retribution occurred from the beginning of the #MeToo development, with the report of his supposed provocation coming out months following the New York Times’ examination of Harvey Weinstein.

Rose’s meeting with Buffett doesn’t specify any of the claims that finished his terms at CBS and PBS. The drawn-out discussion rather centers around Buffett’s vocation as director and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, the Omaha, Neb. aggregate that claims noticeable organizations like GEICO, Duracell, and Dairy Queen. During the meeting, Rose additionally asked Buffett, the fifth-most affluent individual on the planet, his perspective on other noticeable multi-very rich people, including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.