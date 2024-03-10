KMark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, continues to publicly criticize Apple’s Vision Pro VR headset. In a recent exchange on Threads, Zuckerberg expressed his dissatisfaction with Apple’s device, emphasizing what he perceives as shortcomings and trade-offs compared to Meta’s Quest.

The Ongoing Feud

The ongoing feud between Meta and Apple regarding their respective VR headsets has captured the attention of the tech community. Zuckerberg’s latest comments further fuel the rivalry, as he contrasts the capabilities of Meta’s Quest with what he sees as drawbacks in Apple’s Vision Pro.

Mark Zuckerberg: Statements on Threads

Zuckerberg’s critique of the Vision Pro came in response to a discussion with Benedict Evans, a partner at Mosaic Ventures. Evans raised concerns about the “tradeoffs” in Apple’s $3,500 VR headset, suggesting that it falls short of Meta’s more affordable $500 Quest. This sparked a heated exchange between the two tech influencers.

Mark Zuckerberg: Meta’s Quest vs. Apple’s Vision Pro

The central point of contention revolves around the perceived advantages of Meta’s Quest over Apple’s Vision Pro. Mark Zuckerberg argues that if Meta’s Quest were to resemble the Vision Pro in five years, it would signify a significant regression. He specifically mentions concerns about weight, motion blur, and precision inputs as potential regressions in Meta’s devices.

One key aspect of the debate is the trade-offs made by Apple in pursuit of higher resolution. While acknowledging the Vision Pro’s superior resolution, Mark Zuckerberg contends that Apple compromised in various other areas, making their device less favorable overall. This includes concerns about weight, motion blur, and precision inputs that Mark Zuckerberg believes affect the user experience negatively.

Mark Zuckerberg: Stance on Device Parity

Zuckerberg clarifies that Meta is not claiming device parity between the Quest and the Vision Pro. Instead, he asserts that the Quest is superior, highlighting specific features and aspects where he believes Meta’s device outshines Apple’s. The CEO underscores Meta’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in the VR space.

Sales Figures and Revenue Impact

The exchange also touches on the sales figures of both companies’ VR headsets. Apple has reportedly sold over 200,000 Vision Pro units since its availability for pre-order, while Meta boasts over 20 million Quest units sold between its debut in 2019 and February of the following year. Meta’s Reality Labs division crossed $1 billion in revenue for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2023, attributed in part to the Quest’s strong holiday season.

Zuckerberg and Evans delve into a nuanced discussion about the benefits and drawbacks of the higher resolution offered by Apple’s Vision Pro. While acknowledging the higher resolution, Zuckerberg questions whether the trade-offs, such as weight and motion blur, make it a clear win for Apple, especially when the Quest’s resolution is deemed quite good.

Zuckerberg’s recent remarks on Threads are the latest in a series of snarky comments directed at Apple’s Vision Pro. From social media posts to company meetings, Zuckerberg has consistently expressed dissatisfaction with Apple’s vision for a VR headset, making it clear that it does not align with his aspirations for the industry.

The ongoing back-and-forth between Meta and Apple over their respective VR headsets has become a focal point in the tech industry. As Zuckerberg continues to criticize the Vision Pro and advocate for the superiority of Meta’s Quest, the tech community watches closely to see how this clash of titans will shape the future of VR technology. Whether it’s trade-offs, sales figures, or features, the competitive spirit between Meta and Apple adds an intriguing layer to the rapidly evolving world of virtual reality.