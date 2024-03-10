iPhone 17Recent leaks from the notable online tipster Majin Bu claim to show the final design decision for Apple’s much-awaited iPhone 16. The leaked CAD files showcase a significant shift in the arrangement of the camera island, indicating a departure from the previous diagonal layout to a vertically stacked configuration.

Vertical Camera Arrangement

One of the standout design changes in the leaked CAD plans for the iPhone 16 is the vertical alignment of the camera lenses. Unlike its predecessor with a diagonal camera pair, the iPhone 16’s cameras will be mounted one above the other. The flash is positioned at the side of the main and telephoto lenses, showcasing a novel approach to camera layout.

The decision to vertically arrange the iPhone 16’s camera lenses is not merely a stylistic choice; it has practical implications, particularly for Apple’s mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. This headset can play stereoscopic videos, branded by Apple as Spatial Video. The vertical camera arrangement, when the phone is held in landscape mode for video recording, aligns the lenses side by side, resembling digital eyes. This design choice ensures compatibility with the Apple Vision Pro, offering a seamless and immersive experience for users.

The leaked CAD files also suggest that the iPhone 16’s camera arrangement is an evolution from the iPhone 15 Pro, which already featured a vertical camera setup. While this attribute was limited to the Pro version in the iPhone 15 series, its inclusion in the standard iPhone 16 model highlights Apple’s commitment to extending advanced camera capabilities across its product range.

iPhone 16: Apple Vision Pro’s Role in Network Effect

Although the Apple Vision Pro remains a high-end luxury item with a somewhat undefined purpose, the integration of features like Spatial Video creates a powerful network effect. As the headset’s cost is expected to decrease over time and become more widespread, users who have captured family memories and personal moments with the iPhone 16 may find added value in the immersive experience offered by the Apple Vision Pro.

While the leaked CAD views primarily focus on the rear plate of the iPhone 16, they offer glimpses of various design cues. The placement of buttons, including the action button introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro, can be observed above the volume buttons. Additionally, a fourth button, presumed to be the capture button, is visible on the opposite side, suggesting Apple’s decision to incorporate a physical capture button in the upcoming model.

iPhone 16: Speculation on the Capture Button

The leaked CAD files add fuel to speculations about a new addition to the iPhone 16 — a capture button. While not officially confirmed, industry experts widely expect Apple to introduce a second programmable button, possibly named the capture button. The CAD designs indicate a physical button rather than a capacitive one, showcasing Apple’s commitment to incorporating tangible elements in the smartphone’s design.

Tim Cook’s Design Choices

he inclusion of a physical capture button in the iPhone 16 aligns with Apple’s design philosophy under the leadership of CEO Tim Cook. The company continues to prioritize user experience and tangible interactions, evident in the decision to implement physical buttons for enhanced functionality.

As leaks and rumors surrounding the iPhone 16 intensify, anticipation grows among Apple enthusiasts. The leaked CAD files provide a sneak peek into the device’s design, leaving room for speculation and excitement about the upcoming flagship smartphone.

The leaked CAD files Showing the design choices for the iPhone 16 offer a tantalizing glimpse into Apple’s future in the smartphone industry. The vertical camera arrangement, potential inclusion of a capture button, and continued synergy with products like the Apple Vision Pro showcase Apple’s commitment to innovation and creating a seamless ecosystem for its users. As the release date approaches, tech enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the official unveiling of the iPhone 16 and the unique features it brings to the table.