In 2014, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg made his first major land purchase on the Hawaiian island of Kauai—700 acres of oceanfront property for $100 million. That deal was just the beginning. Over the next ten years, Zuckerberg steadily increased his holdings to more than 2,300 acres, transforming the landscape into a private estate known as Koʻolau Ranch.

The most recent addition—a 1,000-acre parcel reportedly worth around $65 million—was acquired with little public notice. The property now stretches from mountain peaks to ocean shores, encompassing lush forest, fertile farmland, and culturally significant sites. In sheer size, Koʻolau Ranch is nearly three times larger than Central Park and rivals the scale of entire small towns.

Historical Land, Generational Pain

To many Native Hawaiians, Zuckerberg’s growing estate isn’t just a symbol of wealth—it touches a long and painful history of land loss. In 2016, tensions escalated when Zuckerberg filed lawsuits involving small parcels of what is known as Kuleana land—plots given to Native Hawaiian families in the 1800s following the Great Mahele, a major land redistribution.

These Kuleana parcels are typically small, often less than an acre, but their significance is immense. Passed down through generations, they serve as a tangible connection to ancestral identity and heritage.

Zuckerberg’s legal filings, made through a process known as “quiet title,” sought to clarify ownership of 14 such parcels embedded within his estate. While quiet title actions are legal, critics say they are often used by wealthy landowners to take advantage of heirs who may be unaware of their inherited rights or unable to afford legal defense.

Backlash and Legal Reform

Zuckerberg’s legal actions sparked widespread outrage both in Hawaii and across the U.S., especially among Native Hawaiian families who viewed the lawsuits as an aggressive effort to take ancestral lands. Amid public criticism, Zuckerberg withdrew the lawsuits in 2017 and expressed a desire to resolve land matters more respectfully.

The controversy also prompted Hawaii lawmakers to reexamine land dispute laws. A bill introduced in the state legislature sought to reform quiet title procedures by requiring landowners to pursue mediation before heading to court. Under the new legislation, large property holders would bear the cost of mediation, easing the financial burden on families who might otherwise be forced to give up their land due to legal costs.

Though the legislation marked progress, many locals see it as only a partial solution. In a state where land has been a source of displacement and inequality for generations, the balance of power remains heavily skewed.

Inside the Walls of Koʻolau Ranch

Zuckerberg’s estate is more than just large—it’s designed for extreme self-sufficiency. Permits and aerial images reveal that Koʻolau Ranch includes multiple luxury homes, guesthouses, and recreational amenities such as a gym and tennis court. Two main mansions are connected by underground tunnels. One structure features a 5,000-square-foot underground bunker with blast-resistant doors and an escape tunnel.

Surrounding this infrastructure are high-security installations including motion sensors, surveillance cameras, and controlled access points. Workers on the property reportedly sign strict confidentiality agreements, limiting what is known about daily operations.

The estate also includes at least one known Native Hawaiian burial site. One resident, whose ancestors are buried there, had to formally request access. This has raised broader concerns that other sacred sites may exist on the property but remain hidden or inaccessible.

New Construction, New Concerns

Even with its current scale, Koʻolau Ranch continues to expand. Recent permit filings describe plans for three additional large buildings resembling dormitories, each with 16 bedrooms and bathrooms, and open-air living spaces. The combined construction cost is expected to exceed $30 million—a sum comparable to Kauai’s annual public infrastructure budget.

Zuckerberg’s team has stated that the ranch supports regenerative agriculture, pointing to macadamia nut orchards and fields growing turmeric and ginger. They’ve also emphasized charitable contributions to local organizations and environmental causes. However, many on the island view these gestures as insufficient given the scale of the landholding and the cultural sensitivities involved.