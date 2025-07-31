Playing Rainbow Six Siege and want the Rengoku packs? Follow the guide to know how you can make it happen. We shall discuss all about these packs and what the possible ways are for you to get them. We’ll discuss the details for the same. So, let us begin.

What are Rengoku packs in R6?

Rengoku packs are known to be very important collectibles in R6. They are a special kind of loot box in Rainbow Six Siege that is only available during the limited-time Rengoku event. The event itself can be considered brisk and has a Japanese-inspired theme, where the operators can use shotguns and kunai. Once you find them, then you’ll see that inside the Rengoku packs, there are so many exclusive cosmetics like uniforms, headgear, weapon skins, and operator card portraits that match the event’s samurai-style aesthetic. The best thing is that they don’t give you duplicates, so you’ll always get a new item until you’ve collected them all. While some definitely come for free, there are other ways to get the rest of them. We’ll get into those details a little ahead.

Ways to get Rengoku packs in R6?

Now that we know what these packs are and what they do, let us understand the methods that can help us acquire them.

From Free Login Pack- The first thing you need to do is to visit the store you can find inside the game. You can claim a free Rengoku Collection pack just for logging in during the event. And it is also very visible and can be found just at the bottom of the Highlights tab.

Through Weekly Challenges- Keep an eye on your Battle Pass challenges. The Rengoku event often has certain challenges that can reward you with free packs when completed. Since the event more or less lasts for a couple of weeks, you can often earn multiple packs this way.

With the Help of Twitch Drops- This is slightly more lengthy, and for this, you need to link your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts and watch eligible streamers play Rainbow Six Siege. By watching for a set amount of time, you can earn free Rengoku-themed items and sometimes even big packs that can feel like winning a lottery.

By making a Purchase – If you want more packs, you can buy them directly from the store using either R6 Credits, which is known to be the premium currency, or Renown, which is the currency that you’ll earn by playing.

These are the ways that can help you get Rengoku packs in R6. It is a great find, and you need to make some effort if you find an opportunity to get one. And remember – The more, the better!

Are Rengoku packs very important in R6?

You should know that Rengoku packs aren’t important for gameplay, and they don’t really give you an advantage. Their value is purely cosmetic, offering limited-time, samurai-themed skins and gear. For players who love customizing their operators and collecting rare items, these packs can be a great idea.