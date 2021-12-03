Marvell Technology, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.16%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this chipmaker would post earnings of $0.31 per share when it produced earnings of $0.34, delivering a surprise of 9.68%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.

Marvell completed the acquisition of Innovium, Inc. (“Innovium”) on October 5, 2021 (the “acquisition date”), approximately 25 days before the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Marvell’s results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 include the results of Innovium from the acquisition date, while prior periods presented do not.

Financials Highlights:

Net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.211 billion, which exceeded the midpoint of the Company’s guidance provided on August 26, 2021. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $(63) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $364 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the third quarter was $265 million.

“Marvell delivered record revenue of $1.211 billion in the fiscal third quarter, growing 13 percent sequentially and 61 percent year over year, exceeding the high end of our guidance. Revenue grew substantially in each of our five end markets, led by data center, our largest contributor at 41 percent of total revenue, which grew 15 percent sequentially and 109 percent year over year,” said Matt Murphy, Marvell’s President, and CEO. “For the fourth quarter, we are expecting sequential revenue growth of 9 percent at the midpoint of guidance, led by 5G, which is projected to increase by 30 percent sequentially, and data center which is forecasted to continue to grow in the double digits on a percentage basis.”

Marvell shares are up 48% from the beginning of the year and are trading at $70.68, down-from-52-week-high.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and the current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $0.43 on $1.21 billion in revenues for the coming quarter and $1.45 on $4.28 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Technology Services is currently in the bottom 32% of the 250 plus Zacks industries.

