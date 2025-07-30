Maserati is no longer the aspirational marque it once was. With sales slumping down 17% in 2025 and barely crossing the 1,500-car mark, it’s been outpaced by struggling brands like Jaguar and Polestar. The harsh reality? Maserati, once synonymous with Italian luxury and speed, is now battling irrelevance in a market flooded with EVs, hybrids, and badge-engineered clones.

But the automaker isn’t unaware. If anything, it knows it’s in trouble. Which is why it’s planning a Hail Mary that could excite purists and shake up the GT segment: a flagship grand tourer powered by its twin-turbo Nettuno V6, and here’s the kicker, a manual transmission.

The Return of a True Driver’s Car?

In an era where manual gearboxes are all but extinct, Maserati wants to go against the tide. This upcoming GT car, still unnamed, is said to be a limited-run vehicle positioned above the mid-engine MCPura (formerly MC20). If early reports from Autocar are accurate, the car will likely be the most powerful internal-combustion vehicle Maserati has built since the iconic MC12 two decades ago.

It’s expected to use the GranTurismo as a base, not unlike Alfa Romeo’s 2007 8C Competizione, which also borrowed heavily from the Maserati parts bin. Shared DNA between Maserati and Alfa Romeo has precedent, and the two Stellantis-owned brands may co-develop aspects of this new GT to split costs and maximize appeal.

Mechanical Purity Over Hybrid Gimmicks

Unlike many modern performance cars that rely on electric boost or hybrid torque-fill, Maserati is going old-school. Davide Danesin, Maserati’s engineering chief, told Autocar that their customers are craving “pure mechanical cars,” and that battery-assisted supercars often leave buyers with a “bad feeling” due to complexity and added weight.

The car is likely to house the Nettuno twin-turbo V6 engine, already a staple in the Grecale, GranTurismo, and MCPura. In the latter, it produces 621 horsepower, and this GT could aim to equal or surpass that output. All without electric assistance. That’s a strong statement in 2025, and one that may win over a niche but vocal audience of purists.

Not for the Masses, but for the Message

Let’s be real: this isn’t the car that’ll save Maserati’s balance sheet. It’s not meant to. This is a brand reset a poster child, not a volume model. It’s aimed squarely at collectors, enthusiasts, and loyalists who’ve long waited for Maserati to find its soul again. Think of it as an Italian answer to Porsche’s 911 R or Aston Martin’s V12 Vantage: high-end, low-volume, and emotionally charged.

Maserati CEO Santo Ficili says there are “infinite possibilities” for customizations, suggesting this GT could even spawn coach-built variants or limited design editions.

The Road Ahead

There’s no release date yet, no confirmed specs, and not even a name. But one thing is clear: Maserati knows it needs a hit not just in horsepower, but in heart. This manual flagship GT might not be the answer to every financial woe, but it could be the statement piece that reminds the world why Maserati matters.

And if it drives like we hope it will? That might just be enough.