It is only a few weeks before the celebration of Father’s Day, and Samsung is preparing a grand celebration with huge sales on their impressive TV sets. Whether you’re planning to give a special gift to your father or simply pamper yourself, it’s high time to do it. I want to provide you with some of those great deals that can help you save up to $1,200.

Incredible Offers on Luxurious TV

First on the list, we have the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV. This beauty is now going for $1,599. 99, down from $2,599. That’s a grand off! This model has been occupying the position of the best TVs pick as soon as it was tested, and for a reason. With its 4K HDR picture quality and HDMI 2. One port, it’s ideal for next-gen gaming. It’s like buying a car with luxurious addition like a Rolls Royce but it is still expensive as a normal car though worth the price.

The second luxurious product is the 65-inch Samsung S95C OLED TV. Priced originally at $3299, it is now at $1999 – saving you $1,300. This TV has a Quantum Dot panel, it produces bright, vibrant picture with stunning contrast ratio. It is like having an own cinema at home!

Fantastic Mid-Range Options

For those in the market for a good deal but not necessarily the best of the best, consider the Samsung 55-inch Q60D QLED 4K TV. Now at $749. 99, it is now $799. 99. This TV is available in different sizes but the 55 inch is the best for most people. It provides a high-quality image quality with Quantum HDR Smart and Motion Xcelerator for smooth and bright picture quality. You should now imagine this TV as the just right screen size; not too large, not too small.

Next is the Samsung 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV. This one brings mini-LED tech for brightness management, 4K, and an anti-glare display into the mix. Priced at $2,799 initially, the current price is $1,599. That’s a $1,200 savings! This TV will make your colours and contrasts look vivid and clear all day and from whichever angle you view it. It is like having a chameleon in your sitting room – constantly shifting and constantly beautiful.

Record-Breaking Discounts

Another popular choice is the Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV. Priced at $1,999. 99, down from $2,999. 99, and it is not only a TV but also a masterpiece When it is not in use, it becomes part of the picture frame. It is like having a high-class double agent – one minute this TV is a fine screen, the next it is an exquisite art piece.

Last but certainly not the least is the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED Smart 4K LED TV. This is the best TV that has been ever tested to date, and here’s why. At the current price of $1,599. 99, you’re saving $1,000 from its initial price tag of $2,599. 99 price tag. This TV has a beautiful picture quality, many gaming abilities, and a very thin profile. You can imagine it as the James Bond of TVs – stylish, technologically advanced, and full of bonuses.

Don’t Miss Out!

These are leftovers from the previous week’s memorial day sale, so don’t think twice. They will not stay in stock indefinitely and with Father’s Day coming soon, it is high time to grab one of these awesome TVs. This is especially true if you are in the market for a new smartphone because Samsung offers both premium and affordable smartphones. Cut, copy, paste of amazing TVs – there is always something for everyone, and they are all on sale.

So, why wait? Visit the Samsung Store today and get yourself one of these amazing offers. Let your dad have the best Father’s Day view with these TV options.