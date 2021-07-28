Mastercard to make it easy for users to use crypto

Mastercard has been working with startups to make it easy for users to use crypto. This is in line with their goal to enable crypto payments at all their merchants worldwide, just like Visa. Small companies or startups that are focused on crypto can join in their start path program in order to grow in this sector. Mastercard is providing these companies access to latest technology and their executives for the same. As of now, some popular startups that have entered the program are Uphold and Domain Money.

The focus

With the help of these startups, the main goal of Mastercard is to make it easier to buy, sell and hold crypto. For these, the companies could work on products together and share their technologies. The Vice President of Mastercard says that they want to forge the future of cryptocurrencies. Mastercard has also been working on making the payments process much easier for crypto. For this, they have also started a merchant program so that everyone is willing to accept crypto at their stores. In this program, the company will instantly convert the crypto to fiat after receiving the payment.

They have also been working with many large companies that will provide various services for crypto payments. For example, Bitpay will give them the tech for crypto wallets, while Apto payments will process the payments their users make. The company is doing everything to compete with Visa as the latter is also planning to make crypto debit cards. But Mastercard’s goal is much clearer as they say that they want to make it easy for users to use crypto.

