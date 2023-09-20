‘May shut down’: Akasa Air in a state of crisis after 43 pilots resign; expects to cancel 700 flights

The latest turbulence in the aviation industry, which has long been characterized by difficulties and uncertainty, is the mass departure of pilots from the recently launched Akasa Air. Concerns have been raised regarding potential repercussions on the industry due to the airline’s future being clouded by the abrupt resignation of 43 pilots. We will examine the companies involved, examine the specifics of this scenario, and assess how these resignations might affect the larger aviation industry in this article.

Credits: Business Today

The Akasa Air Crisis Unveiled

Akasa Air, a relatively young player in the Indian airline industry, has made waves with its ambitious expansion ambitions and commitment to providing passengers with an exceptional flying experience. However, recent events have raised concerns about the airline’s stability. The airline informed the Delhi High Court of the resignations of 43 of its pilots, putting the company in a chaotic state.

Flight Cancellations and Operational Challenges

The cancellation of 24 flights per day in September was the immediate result of the pilot resignations. With a daily schedule of 120 flights, the airline is already experiencing a pilot shortage at the time of this operational disruption. To put this in context, if the resignations continue, Akasa Air is currently considering the potential of canceling 600–700 flights in September alone. The airline had to cancel 700 flights in August, showing that the issue had gotten worse.

Pilot Resignations and Legal Battles

The pilots’ refusal to adhere to their required notice periods, which are six months for first officers and one year for captains, is one of the main problems at the core of this dilemma. According to Akasa Air’s attorney, this breach of contractual commitments forced the airline to cancel multiple flights, which worsened the issue.

The airline is pursuing legal action in response to the resignations of the pilots, asking the court to provide the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) authority to enforce the regulations regarding the required notice time. A further Rs 22 crore in compensation is being sought by Akasa Air to make up for the income losses brought on by flight cancellations and groundings.

Companies Involved: Akasa Air and its Rival Airlines

As this crisis unfolds, two main entities are at the forefront: Akasa Air and the rival airlines that have reportedly attracted the resigned pilots.

Akasa Air: Akasa Air entered the Indian aviation scene with grand plans and significant investments, including funding from notable investor Mr. Jhunjhunwala. The airline prided itself on its disciplined approach and claimed to have generated cash from its first day of operations. Its rise was seen as a positive development for Indian aviation, offering competition and choice to travelers. However, the current crisis has raised questions about the airline’s ability to weather the storm and maintain its financial stability.

Rival Airlines: On the other side of this situation are the rival airlines that have gained experienced pilots through the mass resignations from Akasa Air. While it’s not uncommon for pilots to switch employers, the scale and suddenness of this move have raised eyebrows. A top executive from Akasa Air expressed concerns about the pilots’ exit, calling it unethical. The impact on these rival airlines is twofold: they acquire experienced flight crew, but they also face potential backlash for poaching pilots from a struggling competitor.

Potential Impact on the Aviation Industry

The turmoil at Akasa Air has broader implications for the Indian aviation industry:

Operational Disruptions: The most immediate impact is the disruption of flights, causing inconvenience to passengers and affecting the airline’s reputation. If this continues, it may lead to a loss of consumer trust and loyalty. Regulatory Changes: The airline’s request to empower the DGCA to enforce notice period rules could result in regulatory changes affecting pilot contracts and employment dynamics within the industry. Rival Airlines: The success or failure of rival airlines that have gained the resigned pilots will be closely watched. It may intensify competition in the industry if they leverage these experienced pilots effectively. Investor Confidence: The crisis at Akasa Air might have repercussions on investor confidence in the aviation sector. It could lead to a more cautious approach from potential investors, affecting the growth plans of other airlines.

Conclusion

The aviation business, which is renowned for its ups and downs, is currently battling the unforeseen difficulties Akasa Air is experiencing. Concerns have been expressed regarding the airline’s future and potential effects on the larger industry as a result of the mass resignation of pilots and the ensuing flight disruptions. The effects of this issue will be felt in the Indian aviation industry as legal disputes develop and competing carriers hire experienced flight crews. It serves as a sharp reminder of the airline industry’s fragility and the necessity for perseverance in the face of unforeseen difficulties.