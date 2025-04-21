Maye Musk, the well-known supermodel, writer, and mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, celebrated her 77th birthday in Mumbai with a star-studded and touching event. Her renowned son’s thoughtful act of sending a large bouquet of flowers from a distance, which caught the attention of both fans and the media, added even more uniqueness to the occasion. In addition to celebrating her birthday, Maye’s trip to Mumbai served to showcase her career accomplishments, personal milestones, and the expanding international ties between India and the Musk family.

A Touching Gesture from Elon Musk:

Maye Musk’s birthday celebrations in Mumbai were filled with warmth and affection, thanks in large part to the surprise she received from Elon Musk. On her birthday, Maye took to social media to share a photograph of herself with the beautiful, life-sized bouquet sent by her son. Her post, expressing gratitude and love, quickly went viral, resonating with followers around the world. Elon, in turn, responded with a heartfelt message, “Love you, Mom. Thanks for everything.”

This exchange was not just a display of family affection but also a reflection of the Musk family’s tradition of meaningful birthday celebrations. Maye has often shared that her children—Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca—plan something special for her every five years, organizing grand parties and sharing throwback photos from previous milestone birthdays. This year, the Mumbai celebration added an international flair to the family’s cherished rituals.

Mumbai Moments: Spirituality, Friendship, and Fashion

There was more to Maye Musk’s birthday celebration in Mumbai than just a private gathering. The former dietician and model made her mark at famous sites by embracing the city’s customs and culture. Her visit with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez to the holy Siddhivinayak Temple was a memorable experience. The temple priest delivered prayers and gave blessings on the two women, who were both dressed in exquisite Indian garb, with Maye wearing a bright yellow outfit. Jacqueline called the event “beautiful,” emphasizing how Maye’s perseverance and her message that one’s age should never define one’s goals inspire her.

Adding to the glamour, Maye chose to wear an outfit by celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi for her birthday celebration, blending international style with Indian craftsmanship. The private birthday event in Mumbai saw a select gathering of 40–50 guests, making it an intimate yet memorable affair.

Maye’s trip to Mumbai also marked the publication of her memoir, “A Woman Makes a Plan,” in Hindi. The book, which details her experiences with parenthood, modeling, and nutrition, has inspired readers all over the world and is now being read by more Indians. Maye’s dedication to empowering women and encouraging good aging across cultural boundaries is shown by her attendance in India for the book launch.

Delhi Visit and Global Connections:

The journey of Maye Musk through India is far from over. Following her celebrations in Mumbai, she is due to go to Delhi, where she is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maye has already praised Modi’s vision and leadership, and her visit shows the increased interest throughout the world in India’s potential as a center for advancement and innovation.

The Musk family’s wider admiration for India’s diversity and vibrancy is shown in her interactions with Indian leaders and figures as well as her active involvement in cultural and spiritual events. Maye’s contact with Prime Minister Modi also comes at a time when Elon Musk himself has declared plans to visit India later this year, following a recent conversation with the Prime Minister regarding technology and innovation.