Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has made a shocking admission in internal emails from the company that were made public as part of the ongoing antitrust case by the US Federal Trade Commission: he prefers to follow creators and influencers on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) over Facebook, the company’s main social media platform. The April 2022 conversation between Zuckerberg and Facebook CEO Tom Alison provides insight into the changing digital environment, Meta’s internal worries about Facebook’s future, and the changing behaviors of both consumers and executives.

Facebook’s ‘Friending’ Model Faces Cultural Headwinds:

The emails highlight an increasing disparity between the traditional “friending” model of Facebook and the contemporary social media culture, which places a greater emphasis on “following” prominent personalities and influencers. Zuckerberg openly admitted that his personal routines have evolved over time, saying that he now follows surfers and mixed martial artists on Instagram and X rather than Facebook. The CEO’s own personal change is representative of larger patterns in platform relevance and user engagement.

Zuckerberg’s remarks point to a fundamental issue: while Facebook’s user engagement remains steady in many regions, its cultural relevance is eroding. He expressed concern that this decline might be an early indicator of deeper problems ahead for the platform. In the emails, Zuckerberg noted that every other major social network is built on the “following” model, which allows users to curate feeds based on interests and personalities, rather than the mutual connection required by Facebook’s friending system. He questioned whether Facebook’s structure had become outdated by not adopting this innovation, suggesting that the platform’s resistance to change could be limiting its appeal, especially among younger users.

Strategic Conflict and the Difficulty of Maintaining Relevance:

A strategic difference between Facebook and Instagram was also brought to light by Zuckerberg’s internal emails. Facebook’s growth seems to be more and more reliant on addressing its identity crisis, while Instagram continues to draw younger, trendsetting users and thrives on influencer-driven content. Zuckerberg called for a single, long-term vision for Meta’s suite of platforms, emphasizing the importance of not letting one service simply pick up the pieces left by the other.

He also reflected on the limitations of Facebook’s attempts to pivot toward new forms of engagement, such as Groups and community messaging. Despite years of investment, Zuckerberg expressed skepticism about the scalability of Facebook Groups, noting that much of the group behavior is shifting toward private messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger. He questioned how much further Groups could be pushed and acknowledged that the broader trend is moving toward private, niche, and encrypted spaces for discussion.

This self-examination shows that Facebook has realized it needs to change or risk falling out of the social media hierarchy. According to Zuckerberg’s emails, the CEO is well aware of the need for innovation but is also struggling with the platform’s inertia after it was the clear leader in digital socialization.

Conclusion:

Zuckerberg’s emails were made public at a time when social media is more competitive than ever. The way people engage with content has been completely transformed by platforms such as Instagram, X, and TikTok, where following creators and influencers is now a key component of the experience. Facebook’s dependence on the friending model is becoming more and more viewed as a legacy from a previous internet era.

For Meta, the challenge is clear: adapt Facebook’s structure to align with contemporary user preferences or risk a continued slide in cultural relevance. Zuckerberg’s willingness to publicly acknowledge these issues may be the first step toward meaningful change. However, whether Facebook can reinvent itself in time to regain its edge remains an open question—one that will shape the future of Meta and the broader social media ecosystem.