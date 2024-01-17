As the automotive industry shifts towards electrification, Mazda’s recent announcement to embrace the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its upcoming EVs marks has become new talk of the town, welcoming a new Tesla adopter.

Mazda, a brand traditionally known for its commitment to driving pleasure and innovative design, is making significant strides in the electric vehicle (EV) market. As the automotive industry shifts towards electrification, Mazda’s recent announcement to embrace the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its upcoming EVs marks a crucial step in aligning with industry trends and consumer needs.

Mazda’s Electric Vehicle Strategy

Mazda’s journey into the EV market has been cautious yet strategic. Following the discontinuation of the MX-30 in the United States, Mazda is focusing on launching new electric models from 2025. These vehicles are expected to be manufactured in Japan and exported to the United States, which may impact their eligibility for certain incentives. However, Mazda’s commitment to electrification is clear, as evidenced by their latest offerings and future plans.

One of the key developments in Mazda’s EV lineup is the 2024 Mazda CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). This model represents Mazda’s first foray into the 3-row SUV segment with an electrified option. The CX-90 PHEV offers an all-electric range suitable for daily commuting, combining Mazda’s signature driving dynamics with the benefits of electrification.

Furthermore, Mazda is gearing up to launch three new electric cars by 2025, leveraging its new Skyactiv EV Scalable Architecture. This platform will enable the production of different-sized vehicles on the same line, showcasing Mazda’s flexibility and commitment to a diverse electric portfolio.

North American Charging Standard

The North American Charging Standard (NACS), originally developed by Tesla, is a charging infrastructure designed for electric vehicles. It was initially exclusive to Tesla models but has since been adopted by a growing number of automakers. NACS is known for its high-speed charging capabilities and widespread network, with over 15,000 Supercharger locations across North America.

This shift is partly influenced by the Biden administration’s stipulation that access to the $7.5 billion allocated for EV charging infrastructure in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law would require inclusivity of non-Tesla EVs.

By adopting NACS, Mazda aims to provide customers with a broader range of charging options and greater convenience, leveraging access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.

Industry Trend

Similarly, the Volkswagen Group, encompassing brands like Audi, Porsche, and Scout Motors, has also embraced Tesla’s charging standard. Charger manufacturers are not far behind in this movement. Companies like SK Signet, ChargePoint Holdings, Blink Charging, Tritium DCFC, EVgo, ABB Inc, Wallbox, and Electrify America have announced plans to integrate NACS, recognizing the importance of a unified charging standard.

The impact of standardization on the EV industry cannot be overstated. For EV users, it means the ability to charge their vehicles at a broader range of stations without worrying about compatibility issues. For the industry, it simplifies manufacturing processes and reduces costs. It also encourages infrastructure development, as charging station providers can cater to a wider range of vehicles with a single type of connector.

With major automakers like Mazda and the Volkswagen Group adopting the NACS, the focus now shifts to other key players in the industry, particularly Stellantis, which owns brands like Jeep, Chrysler, Ram, Dodge, Peugeot, Fiat, and more. The adoption of a unified charging standard by these major automakers could further streamline the EV charging experience, making it more accessible and convenient for users.