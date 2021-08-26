Mazda launches its first electric car with not so impressive specs

Mazda is launching its first electric vehicle in the US. MX-30 EV has only 100 miles range and costs $33,470. While fuel-powered vehicles have a lower range could be acceptable, but the average range for electric vehicles is expected to be at least 250 miles.

The first electric vehicle by Mazda was originally launched in Europe, and now it enters the American EV market. It looks like the vehicle is only in the market as EU regulations push for it. Because its specifications are,

“The MX-30 features a 35.5 kWh battery and a powertrain capable of delivering 105 kW (142hp) of power and 264 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque. The range is quoted as 130 miles (~210km) for the European model, which is likely using the WLTP testing standard.”

MX-30 EV’s first shipment to the US is expected to start this fall. In comparison with the other competing EV using high tech and having high ranges, Mazda’s EV may seem to be not-so-attractive. However, they did mention that this vehicle will have a lower vehicles impact on the environment. And average travelling range in the US is only 16 miles daily. Keeping aside the cost, the range couldn’t be an issue for the in-city travel ranges.

On the contrary, having a better range vehicle at the same price is definitely a turn-down for many buyers. In their advertisement, they stated,

“The modern styling builds intrigue, the engaging driving dynamics add enjoyment, and Mazda’s latest features bring everything together to help create an emotional bond with the electric crossover. The MX-30 can easily be the ideal companion for daily commuting with an EPA estimated range of 100 miles on a full charge. Designed to meet the needs of most urban residents, MX-30 is equipped with a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that helps maintain its superb driving dynamics and allow for a lower environmental impact.”

Nissan Leaf offers 149 miles range at $30,000. An additional $3,500 for a lower range is highly not preferable. The premium plus model also doesn’t offer a better range for Mazda. Equipped with premium features, the EV costs $37,655 and additional charges for premium paint which can charge from $450 to $995.

To make up for the limitation, Mazda added some incentives. Any buyer would be able to rent a fuel-powered Mazda for ten days per year. Then also avail the $500 charging credit which can be from a local EV charging station or be used to build a home charging point. These incentives are at the cost of having a limited range for a high price.