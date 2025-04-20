Mazda is finally stepping into the EV arena with a product that could change the game for the brand. The all-new Mazda EZ-60, officially revealed recently, marks the company’s most serious attempt to challenge segment leaders like the Tesla Model Y. This fully electric SUV – which will be sold outside China as the Mazda CX-6e – combines aggressive styling, advanced tech, and a unique range-extender variant, offering a compelling option in the increasingly crowded compact electric crossover market.

Design Inspired by the Future

Taking visual cues from the 2023 Mazda Arata concept, the EZ-60 is unmistakably Mazda, yet it introduces a new design language that’s sharper and more assertive than anything else in the lineup. The front fascia features a distinctive LED signature, a sleek light bar, and a glowing Mazda badge, all giving the SUV a futuristic flair. The clean body lines and sporty stance signal Mazda’s intention to turn heads, not just quietly compete.

In terms of size, the EZ-60 slots into the upper tier of the compact SUV category. Measuring 4,850 mm long, 1,935 mm wide, and 1,620 mm high, with a 2,902 mm wheelbase, it is slightly larger than the Tesla Model Y and rivals upcoming EVs like the Zeekr 7X. It promises a spacious interior, likely with ample room for passengers and cargo.

Giant Display and a 100-Inch HUD

Inside, the EZ-60 appears to be going all-in on tech. While full interior images haven’t been officially revealed, leaked information from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology confirms a massive digital display and an industry-first 100-inch head-up display (HUD) that spans the driver’s field of vision. This move underscores Mazda’s ambition to blend luxury with cutting-edge features.

Two Powertrains, One Bold Strategy

What sets the EZ-60 apart is Mazda’s dual-pronged approach to electrification. The SUV will be available in both battery-electric (BEV) and range-extender (R-EV) variants. The R-EV model is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that acts solely as a generator. It supplies energy to a 31.7 kWh battery, which powers a 255 hp electric motor on the rear axle.

This approach mirrors the one used in the smaller EZ-6 sedan, which offers up to 99 miles (160 km) of electric-only range in the R-EV configuration. While full specs for the battery-only EZ-60 haven’t been revealed, expectations are high, especially with Mazda’s focus on driving dynamics and efficiency.

Global Plans – But No US Launch Yet

Despite the excitement, Mazda has no current plans to bring the EZ-60 to the US. The vehicle is being launched in China first—leveraging the EPA1 modular platform shared with Changan’s Deepal S07—and will expand into select international markets under the CX-6e badge. Europe is a key focus area, where demand for electric crossovers continues to surge.

For the American market, this may feel like a missed opportunity, especially after the underwhelming debut of the MX-30, Mazda’s first EV. That model suffered from a limited range and high pricing, ultimately resulting in poor sales performance.

Conclusion: A Fresh Start for Mazda’s EV Journey

The EZ-60 could represent a turning point for Mazda. It’s stylish, tech-forward, and offered in multiple powertrain configurations. While US customers may have to wait, the global debut of this model signals Mazda’s renewed commitment to electrification. If the EZ-60 delivers on its promise, it could finally put Mazda on the EV map—not as a follower, but as a serious contender.