The first half of 2025 has seen widespread job losses across both the public and private sectors. Government agencies, driven by a new push for efficiency under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have slashed thousands of positions. At the same time, corporations from technology to manufacturing have announced large-scale reductions to control costs and adapt to shifting markets. The impact of these cuts is felt not only by the employees directly affected but also by the communities and customers who rely on their work. This article examines the major federal layoffs under DOGE, totalling nearly 100,000 roles, and then turns to the hundreds of thousands more trimmed by private companies, from Amazon and Boeing to startups like Bluevine and Carousell.

Department of Education (1,900 Employees)

The Department of Education moved to cut nearly half of its 4,400-person staff under DOGE’s mandate. A formal reduction in force eliminated 1,300 roles, while 600 additional employees opted for voluntary departures with incentive packages. The cuts targeted a mix of administrative and program support positions. Critics warn that fewer staff will hinder the department’s ability to manage student aid and address discrimination claims. Protests erupted outside department offices in Washington and regional centres. Education advocates argue that reducing capacity now could lead to longer processing times for grants and complaints, delaying crucial support for students.

Department of Agriculture (USDA) (5,600 Employees)

Early in 2025, the USDA discharged 5,600 workers, most of them probationary or deemed non-essential under efficiency guidelines. Among those let go were 3,400 Forest Service staff and 1,200 Natural Resources Conservation Service employees. These cuts disrupted research on crop yields and conservation outreach. In some cases, positions tied to avian influenza monitoring were later reinstated when outbreaks highlighted the need for expertise. Local governments and conservation groups have decried the abrupt terminations as shortsighted, pointing to the extra costs of rehiring for emergency response roles. The USDA now seeks to rely on contracting and seasonal hires, raising concerns about continuity in long-term research.

Department of Veterans Affairs (80,000 Proposed)

The VA faces the largest proposed reductions, with up to 80,000 positions on the chopping block. This plan, still subject to legal review, would eliminate roles labelled as probationary or non-critical. Veterans’ service organisations have raised alarms, citing potential delays in medical appointments and benefit processing. Lawsuits filed by unions have already forced the agency to reverse several terminations, but the overall threat remains. The VA’s leadership insists that core medical staff and critical care roles will be protected. Still, veterans waiting months for claims decisions worry that even minor cuts could leave them without timely access to health services.

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) (10,000 Proposed)

Under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the agency plans to cut 10,000 positions this year. Probationary workers at key institutions like the CDC (700 jobs) and the NIH (1,000) have been told they will lose their posts. Although some of those cuts have been rolled back following internal appeals, public health experts warn that the department’s capacity to fund research and respond to outbreaks is already stretched thin. Morale among remaining staff is low, and recruitment for specialised roles has stalled. HHS leaders say they will rely more on grant-funded positions, but critics fear this shift will leave long-term research vulnerable to funding gaps.

Department of Energy (2,000 Employees)

The Energy Department reduced its workforce by 2,000, classifying 43 percent of its 16,000 employees as non-essential. Most of those cut held administrative or policy roles, while technical staff at the National Nuclear Security Administration were largely spared. However, safety experts questioned the decision, prompting the department to reinstate 50 positions tied to nuclear oversight. The DOE imposed a hiring freeze and placed several diversity and inclusion roles on leave. Future staffing will depend on attrition and internal transfers, but ongoing energy projects have already been delayed by the shake-up.

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) (18,000 Proposed)

A plan to cut 18,000 IRS jobs has put the agency at risk of slower tax processing and weakened enforcement. Already, 6,500 probationary and diversity-related positions have been eliminated. Tax preparers and customer service agents fear that backlogs will grow, particularly as the next filing season approaches. Some members of Congress have urged the IRS to delay layoffs until after peak season, warning that denied refunds and unprocessed returns could cost taxpayers millions. The IRS has promised to maintain core functions, but the loss of experienced auditors and collections officers raises doubt about its capacity to meet revenue targets.

United States Postal Service (USPS) (10,000 Employees)

The USPS, battling financial losses, agreed to early retirement offers for 10,000 workers under a joint plan with DOGE. These cuts represent a small fraction of its 635,000-person workforce but include key management and logistics roles. Rural areas are bracing for slower mail delivery, as some processing centres and sorting facilities adjust staff levels. Postal unions negotiated to protect frontline carriers and postmasters, but administrative functions will shrink. The USPS expects to save hundreds of millions annually, yet community groups warn that reduced staffing may undermine efforts to maintain universal service.

Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) (430 Employees)

As part of the Energy Department’s wider reductions, the BPA shed 130 staff and offered buyouts or retirement incentives to another 300, trimming nearly 20 percent of its workforce. The cuts included roles in grid management and technical support for regional power projects. In response to reliability warnings from state regulators and utilities, the BPA rehired 30 engineers and grid operators. Local lawmakers argue that an understaffed BPA cannot guarantee safe power delivery during peak demand or emergency weather events. The agency now plans a hiring pause and hopes attrition will address any further budget shortfalls.

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) (800 Employees)

The BLM dismissed 800 probationary workers across its field offices, targeting positions in land planning and permitting. Administrative functions related to grazing, mining leases, and cultural resource management were consolidated. Ranchers and environmental groups alike have criticised the move, warning that reduced staffing could delay land use reviews and hamper wildfire prevention work. The BLM has shifted some regional experts to contract roles, but oversight groups worry about the quality and consistency of contract work versus permanent staff.

National Park Service (NPS) (1,000 Employees)

NPS laid off 1,000 entry-level rangers and park support staff to meet cost-cutting targets. The staffing cuts coincided with the busiest spring visitation season, leading to closures of visitor centres and trail maintenance delays. In Yosemite, activists staged a flag protest, calling on Congress to restore funding. Park superintendents have appealed to Washington for emergency appropriations to keep essential services running. Meanwhile, administrative roles remain under review for further consolidation, raising fears that park preservation programs could suffer long-term damage.

Corporate Layoffs

Amazon (14,000 Employees)

Amazon announced plans to eliminate 14,000 managerial positions by early 2025. The company framed the cuts as vital to streamlining decision-making and saving $3 billion a year. Redundant roles in operations, logistics planning, and technology oversight were targeted first. Amazon has said some affected managers may transition to other teams, but the overall move signals a push toward leaner corporate structures. The shake-up follows years of rapid expansion, as Amazon invests in automation and AI to handle tasks once managed by human staff.

UScellular (4,100 Employees)

UScellular laid off 4,100 workers as part of its deal to sell 30 percent of its wireless spectrum to T-Mobile for $4.4 billion. The reductions hit wireline divisions handling home internet and maintenance services. The carrier offered severance packages and relocation assistance to affected employees, but many faced uncertainty as the company refocused on mobile broadband. Executives cited the need to cut costs and streamline services in a consolidating industry, where larger competitors have driven down margins.

STMicroelectronics (2,800 Employees)

STMicroelectronics began cutting 2,800 jobs in 2025 as part of a wider plan to reduce headcount to 24,000 by 2027. Weak demand for smartphones and PCs contributed to lower sales, forcing the chipmaker to close some manufacturing lines and merge support teams. Roles in wafer fabrication and assembly faced the largest cuts. STMicroelectronics aims to shift more production to outsourced partners and invest in emerging segments like automotive and industrial chips.

CVS Health (2,900 Employees)

CVS Health trimmed 2,900 positions, less than 1 percent of its workforce, focusing on corporate offices. The company stressed that pharmacy and retail staff were not affected. Corporate roles in finance, marketing, and human resources were reduced to lower overhead. CVS cited rising healthcare costs and the need to improve efficiency. Executives said the cuts would help fund digital health initiatives and store upgrades, even as they acknowledged the challenge of balancing cost control with service expansion.

Boeing (17,000 Employees)

Boeing slashed 17,000 jobs after reporting a $6.2 billion third-quarter loss. The cuts amount to roughly 10 percent of its workforce, including 2,199 positions in Washington state. Engineers, IT specialists, and HR staff were among those impacted. CEO Kelly Ortberg said the reductions align staffing with production levels and financial realities, not union disputes. Boeing plans to focus resources on high-demand aircraft programs, but industry analysts warn that morale and safety culture could suffer from such steep cuts.

Johns Hopkins University (2,000 Employees)

Johns Hopkins University laid off over 2,000 staff after losing $800 million in USAID funding tied to DOGE-driven federal cuts. The layoffs mainly affected international research personnel and administrative roles supporting global health programs. The university said it would protect core teaching and domestic research staff, but some collaborative projects abroad were paused. Hopkins leaders are exploring new partnerships and endowment draws to stabilise funding while they restructure the affected departments.

Morgan Stanley (2,000 Employees)

Morgan Stanley announced the elimination of 2,000 positions to boost efficiency amid a push for greater automation. The cuts focused on middle- and back-office roles in trade processing, compliance, and IT support. The firm said the move would help it reallocate resources toward wealth management and advisory services. Affected employees received severance packages and outplacement support. Industry watchers see the cuts as part of a wider trend in banking, where firms seek to curb costs against a backdrop of low interest rates.

General Motors (GM) (2,000 Employees)

GM reduced its Kansas assembly workforce by 2,000 as demand for traditional vehicles slowed. The cuts targeted line workers, quality inspectors, and support staff in factories moving toward electric vehicle production. GM offered severance and retraining programs to help workers transition to EV battery plants or other roles. The automaker said the shift is necessary to remain competitive as the industry pivots toward zero-emission vehicles and autonomous technologies.

Airbus (2,000 Employees Globally, 477 in UK)

Airbus plans to cut 2,000 jobs worldwide by mid-2026, including 477 in the United Kingdom. The reductions will occur in the company’s space division and support functions affected by lower demand for satellite launches. Engineers and project managers will face the biggest impact. Airbus will offer early retirement and voluntary separation incentives. The firm said it remains committed to its core commercial aircraft business, where staffing levels will be maintained to meet delivery commitments.

Helvetia (500 Employees)

Swiss insurer Helvetia announced a three-year plan to cut 500 jobs, with the first round of layoffs taking place in 2025. The cuts aim to save $224 million by 2027. Some roles will be relocated to lower-cost regions, while others will be eliminated entirely. Affected workers are offered severance or opportunities to apply for other positions within the group. Helvetia cited rising operational costs and competitive pressures as the reasons for the restructuring.

Ingram Micro (850 Employees)

Ingram Micro will reduce its headcount by 850 positions by the end of the first quarter of 2025. The company is merging digital and IT support teams into a single global organisation to cut redundancies. The roles most affected include administrative assistants and regional support managers. Ingram Micro says the restructuring will help it remain profitable amid thin margins in tech distribution and allow faster response times for customers.

Marriott (833 Employees)

Marriott plans to eliminate 833 corporate and support jobs in early 2025 as part of a broader efficiency drive. The hotel chain says it will rehire some affected staff into new roles focused on technology and customer experience. While corporate positions will be reduced, the company will maintain property-level staffing. Marriott leaders point to rising costs in the hospitality sector and slower business travel as factors prompting the restructuring.

TikTok (500 Employees)

TikTok cut over 500 jobs globally, primarily in content moderation centres in Malaysia. The company is shifting to AI-driven moderation tools, which now remove 80 percent of guideline-violating content automatically. Laid-off staff were offered severance and limited support to retrain. TikTok said the move was needed to reduce costs amid regulatory scrutiny and increased competition in the short-video market.

Ola Electric (1,000 Employees)

Ola Electric, the Indian rideshare electric vehicle maker, laid off 1,000 employees and contractors in 2025 after slashing 500 roles in 2024. The cuts affected procurement, customer relations, and charging infrastructure teams. Ola cited growing operational losses and supply chain disruptions as the main drivers. Affected workers received severance packages and invitations to attend job fairs organised by the company.

Dayforce (500 Employees)

HR software provider Dayforce announced a 5 percent workforce reduction, totalling around 500 employees, to improve profitability. The cuts hit corporate roles in product management and marketing. Leadership said the move would allow greater investment in platform development and customer support. Employees were offered remote work opportunities to match their skills to new business needs.

LiveRamp (65 Employees)

Data connectivity firm LiveRamp laid off 65 staff members, about 5 percent of its workforce, to streamline operations. The roles eliminated were in sales support and project management. LiveRamp said the restructuring aligns with its focus on core products and long-term growth, offering severance and limited job placement assistance to those affected.

Airtable (237 Employees)

Airtable reduced its headcount by 237, nearly 27 percent of its workforce, to concentrate on enterprise customers and manage costs after rapid post-pandemic hiring. The cuts affected roles in customer success, marketing, and operations. CEO Howie Liu expressed regret and offered severance and mental health support while emphasising the need for disciplined growth in competitive software markets.

Cisco (350 Employees)

Cisco cut 350 jobs at its Silicon Valley headquarters, targeting software engineers and technical leadership roles. The move follows a 5 percent workforce reduction in 2022. Laid-off staff were given choices to exit in August or October, with severance and transition support. Cisco cited slower revenue growth in its networking division and the need to invest in emerging technologies as reasons for the cuts.

Carousell (76 Employees)

Singapore-based marketplace Carousell laid off 76 employees, about 7 percent of its headcount, across business and technology teams. The company said economic uncertainty in Southeast Asia and rising operational costs forced the decision. Laid-off workers received severance packages and access to career counselling services. Carousell plans to focus on core markets and streamline its product offerings.

Bluevine (30 Employees)

Fintech startup Bluevine let go of 30 employees in Israel, representing 18 percent of its global staff, to focus on its small business banking platform amid tighter funding conditions. Affected roles included non-core functions such as marketing and administrative support. The company provided severance and extended health benefits while pledging to support remaining staff through increased training and clearer career pathways.