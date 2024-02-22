Mazda has officially announced the pricing and packaging for its all-new 2025 Mazda CX-70, a mid-size two-row crossover SUV designed to cater to the North American market’s demand for sporty design, generous cargo space, and exhilarating electrified powertrains.

With a starting MSRP of $40,445 for the CX-70 3.3 Turbo Preferred model, the lineup extends to the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus, priced at $57,450, excluding destination charges. This strategic pricing places the CX-70 in a competitive position within the luxury SUV segment, offering a blend of performance, luxury, and environmental consciousness.

The CX-70 is available with three electrified powertrain options: two variants of the e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo with 48-volt M-Hybrid Boost, and an e-Skyactiv PHEV. These options are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD), ensuring a dynamic driving experience across all models.

Mazda’s commitment to driving pleasure is further emphasized by the inclusion of Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive), which allows drivers to choose between Sport, Off-Road, and available Towing or EV modes, depending on the model.

Mazda’s design philosophy for the CX-70 focuses on creating a vehicle that serves as a catalyst for engaging with hobbies and passions. This is evident in the SUV’s sporty exterior design, captivating interior, and thoughtful features such as new remote-folding rear seats and a rear cargo area optimized for storage. The integration of Alexa Built-in across all CX-70 models highlights Mazda’s focus on enhancing connectivity and reducing driver distraction.

The CX-70’s pricing strategy is particularly interesting when compared to its sibling, the CX-90. Despite sharing the same powertrain options and many features, the CX-70 is offered only in higher-spec trims, resulting in a base price that is higher than the CX-90’s. This approach underscores Mazda’s intention to position the CX-70 as a premium offering within its SUV lineup, targeting customers seeking luxury and performance in a more compact package than the three-row CX-90.

Mazda’s decision to offer the CX-70 in seven different packages ensures that there is a model to suit the diverse needs and preferences of North American customers. From the Turbo models, which feature a ‘black out’ theme and Nappa leather interiors, to the PHEV models, which offer enhanced environmental performance without compromising on power or luxury, the CX-70 lineup is designed to appeal to a wide range of buyers.

The introduction of the 2025 Mazda CX-70 comes at a time when the automotive industry is increasingly focusing on electrification and sustainability. Mazda’s offering of electrified powertrains in the CX-70 reflects this trend, providing customers with options that combine Mazda’s signature driving dynamics with improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

The CX-70’s competitive pricing and comprehensive range of features position it as a strong contender in the mid-size luxury SUV market, appealing to customers who value performance, luxury, and environmental responsibility.

As Mazda continues to expand its SUV lineup, the CX-70 represents a key addition that combines the brand’s core values of design, driving pleasure, and technological innovation. With its competitive pricing, range of powertrain options, and luxurious features, the 2025 Mazda CX-70 is poised to make a significant impact on the North American SUV market.