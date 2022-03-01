Measures introduced by Twitter to avoid misinformation about Russian Government

Twitter introduced new measures on Monday to avoid disinformation tied to the Russian authorities from spreading due to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The corporation will start including labels to tweets containing hyperlinks from Russian state-related media outlets noting their affiliation. The labels are observed via way of means of an orange exclamation point, clearly warning Twitter users to “stay informed.”

Twitter will even start decreasing the visibility of Russian state-related media at the platform, dampening the capacity for those such outlets to attain an extensive audience.

The modifications to tweets with ties to the Russian government has rolled out immediately. Twitter says it plans to feature comparable labels for other “state-affiliated media accounts” in the few upcoming weeks.

As users search for credible statistics and data on Twitter concerning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Twitter recognizes and take their responsibiliies seriously according to Twitter Head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth as per a tweet by him. The product ought to make it easy to recognize who’s in the back of the content material you see, and what their motivations and intentions are.

Twitter started out labeling state-managed media accounts years ago, however those tags only seems to appear on an account’s profile web page and aren’t as seen as labels in the tweets themselves.

The organization now no longer permit advertising from state-affiliated media accounts, a feature implement ed some time in 2019 after some of accounts connected to the Chinese government unfolded propaganda about protests in Hong Kong.

Roth also stated that the organization has been seeing more than 45,000 tweets an afternoon linking to outlets affiliated with the Russian authorities for the very reason that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started out only a few days ago. Roth characterised the brand new labels as a way to “add helpful context” to conversations on Twitter, consistent with its efforts to do the same thing with with tweets associated with worldwide elections and the pandemic