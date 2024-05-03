In India, the intersection of politics and wealth often garners significant attention. Assessing the riches of politicians can be complex due to various factors, including the lack of financial disclosures. However, certain individuals stand out for their substantial net worth and influence within political circles. Here, we delve into the top ten wealthiest politicians in India in 2024, shedding light on their backgrounds, political affiliations, and assets.

1. Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, currently serving as the Minister of Civil Aviation, is a notable BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. With a net worth of Rs 3,790 crore, Scindia’s political lineage as a member of the royal family of Gwalior adds to his prominence in Indian politics.

He has held various significant positions, including Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, showcasing his versatile political career. Scindia’s wealth and aristocratic background

2. DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar, a prominent figure in Indian politics, holds the title of the wealthiest politician in India with assets totalling ₹1,413 crore. Serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shivakumar is a senior leader of the Indian National Congress (INC). Renowned for his political acumen and organisational skills, he has been elected multiple times as a member of the Legislative Assembly. However, his career has not been without controversy, as he has faced allegations related to corruption and money laundering.

3. KH Puttaswamy Gowda

Also known as K.H. Patil, KH Puttaswamy Gowda ranks among the wealthiest politicians in India with assets amounting to ₹1,267 crore. He is associated with the Indian National Congress (INC) and has had a long and illustrious political career in Karnataka. Representing the Gauribidanur constituency, Gowda has held several significant positions in the state government, including ministerial roles.

4. Priya Krishna

Priya Krishna, a member of the Indian National Congress (INC), boasts assets worth ₹1,156 crore, securing his position as one of the richest politicians in India. Hailing from Karnataka, Krishna entered politics at a young age and has since become a well-known personality in the state.

Elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly from Govindarajanagar, Bangalore, he is recognised as the youngest MLA in Karnataka’s history.

5. N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), possesses assets worth ₹668 crore. Having served multiple terms as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu is acclaimed for his efforts in infrastructure development and promoting investment in sectors like IT and biotechnology. He remains actively involved in both state and national politics, advocating for his party’s policies and initiatives.

6. Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel

Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel, also known as Jayanti Patel, is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with assets totaling ₹661 crore. Representing the Mansa constituency in Gujarat, Patel has a rich history in politics, having previously served as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha. He is recognised for his advocacy on issues related to development, agriculture, and welfare programs.

7. Suresha BS

Byrathi Suresh, commonly known as Suresha BS, is an Indian National Congress (INC) politician from Karnataka with assets amounting to ₹648 crore. Serving as a Cabinet Minister in the Karnataka government, he represents the Hebbal constituency in the Legislative Assembly. Suresha BS began his political career as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and later transitioned to the role of MLA.

8. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, boasts assets worth ₹510 crore. As the president of the YSR Congress Party, he has followed in the footsteps of his father, a former CM, and has been actively involved in politics since 2004. Reddy’s leadership has brought significant changes to Andhra Pradesh, particularly in areas such as agriculture, irrigation, and urban development.

9. Parag Shah

Parag Shah, affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has assets amounting to ₹500 crore. A Member of the Maharashtra Assembly, Shah is known for his involvement in politics and public service. Despite his political career, Shah comes from a background in business and entrepreneurship, contributing to various industries and ventures.

10. T.S. Baba

T.S. Baba, also known as Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo, is a politician from Chhattisgarh with assets worth ₹500 crore. Having served as the First Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Baba is recognised as one of the wealthiest members of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.

11. Mangalprabhat Lodha

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a Member of the Maharashtra Assembly, rounds out the list of the top ten richest politicians in India with assets totaling ₹441 crore. Associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lodha is also the chairman of the Lodha Group, one of India’s largest real estate companies.

The wealth of politicians in India reflects the fast-paced terrain of the country’s political sphere. From seasoned leaders with extensive political careers to emerging figures making their mark at a young age, these individuals play a significant role in shaping the nation’s future.