Megapari app review | Betting on Android and iOS devices

Megapari is a popular betting operator in India that allows you to bet and play casino games not only on the website, but also in the app. You only need to have a gadget with Android 5.0 or iOS 4.0 operating system to have a stable Megapari app.

How to Install Megapari App?

Megapari Android is not available on Google Play due to app store restrictions. If you have this Android operating system, before downloading Megapari apk, go to your device security settings. There will be a feature there that allows you to install software from third-party sources. Activate it to be able to install Megapari software. After that, perform the following steps:

Go to the Megapari website – https://megaparibet.in/mobile/ . Go to the applications section. Select your operating system. Download the installation file. It usually takes a couple of minutes to download if you are using an LTE connection. It may take longer to download if you are using a 3G connection. Run the downloaded file. During installation, the program may ask for certain permissions. Provide all requested permissions to complete the process successfully.

Users of iOS devices can download the installation file not only from the official Megapari website, but also from the App Store.

Sports Betting in Megapari App

By making a Megapari download, you will be able to place bets on several dozens of sports disciplines. Cricket, kabaddi, soccer, basketball, volleyball – the betting line contains many popular sports. In the application it is also possible to make cyber sports bets. Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike are not the only games that are included in the Megapari betting lineup.

An important advantage of the Megapari app is the high odds. They allow bettors to maximize their profits when placing winning bets. Besides, Megapari is characterized by small margins.

Pre-match betting is the main, but not the only type of betting available. In the app, you can place live bets on those matches that are broadcast live. Live bets differ from regular bets with constantly changing odds. Besides, the bettor has an opportunity to cancel the bet at any time and get back a part of the bet.

Megapari betting line provides a large number of outcomes. You can bet money on:

The winner of the match;

The best player of the match;

Statistical indicators of the athletes;

Handicap;

Total less / more;

Final score;

Other outcomes.

You can make any types of bets in the application. For example, you can make an ordinary bet that includes 1 outcome. It is also possible to place an express train consisting of several singles. Systems with multiple single bets are also available. Multi bets are usually the easiest bets for beginners. Those who want to win the biggest amount of money and are willing to take risks prefer express bets. Such bets are characterized by large odds.

Gambling Megapari

Lovers of online gambling will appreciate the casino section of the Megapari app. It contains games from well-known providers that produce licensed software. In the application, you can play:

Roulette;

Blackjack;

Video poker;

Poker;

Lotteries;

Slots.

Live games are placed in a separate category. They take place with the participation of live dealers broadcasting the game process from specially equipped halls. Due to the high quality of broadcasts and communication with the croupier via chat, the gambler is guaranteed to be immersed in the atmosphere of the ground institution.

How to Create an Account in the Application?

Only those who have registered a profile have access to all the features of the application. To create an account, you need:

Launch the app. Click on the “Registration” button. Enter the requested information in the form – full name, state of residence, date of birth, phone number, e-mail. Set nickname and password. Verify your email and phone by entering the code which will be shown in the special notification.

How to Place a Bet in the Megapari App?

To start betting, you need not only to register an account, but also to replenish the balance. After that:

Choose which bet you want to make – pre-match or live. Specify the desired sport. Select a sport match. Add the desired events to the betting slip. Specify the bet amount. Confirm the betting.

The user gets a welcome bonus for the first deposit to the account. It is given if not less than Rs. 75 lakhs is deposited in the account. The maximum amount of bonus is 11,000 rupees. The user receives 100% of the deposit in the form of bonus money.

Convenience and good optimization are the key principles that the developers of the betting application adhered to. Thanks to this approach, even beginners can comfortably place bets. Megapari app works perfectly even on quite old gadgets.