How to play COD: Modern Warfare in Split Screen?

Ever since I was a child, I have been playing Call of Duly and that game just had me, and my friends always hooked to the computer. Then I bought a Play Station and the experience of playing that just enhanced multi-folds. The point here is that Call of Duly has its own fanbase and COD: Modern Warfare is the new GTA for many people across the globe. Apologies to the critics for this comparison.

Anyhow, a large volume of people has been searching online for a way to play Call of Duly: Modern Warfare with their friend in multiplayer mode. This might seem simple, but the request says, the friend is in the same room so how can we play multiplayer?

The answer to this is Co-op Split Screen.

Yes, PS4 and Xbox One has this feature to split screen when two players are playing local on the same screen. However, the Modern Warfare multiplayer mode is not the only way to play with friends, but co-op split screen seems to me like a viable option for many.

How to enable split screen Modern Warfare on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One?

Follow these below mentioned easy steps to turn on the appropriate settings to play Modern Warfare in split screen:

Connect Controller no. 2 to your Play Station/Xbox. Launch the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game and go to Campaign menu. Wait for the prompt to add Controller no. 2 to the game. Press A on PS4 and X on Xbox One from Controller no. 2 to connect multiplayer game. Next step is for Player 2 to sign into an Activision account to begin playing Modern Warfare in split screen. Once Done, enjoy playing co-op split screen with your friend.

These are the five steps on how you can play Modern Warfare with your friend in split screen.

Pro Tip:

Before doing all this effort, make sure that Player 2 has an Activision account. Without this step, you will not be able to play co-op split screen with you friend. This is a mandatory step to follow!

Also, there have been some reports that users are not able to play split screen even after following each of these steps. A quick fix for this issue is to reset your console and re-initialize your Controller.

Once you do that, following these above-mentioned steps should enable you to play Modern Warfare split screen with your friend.