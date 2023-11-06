MeitY Cracks Down on Illegal Betting, Blocks 22 Apps & Websites

In a significant move, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including the widely-known Mahadev Book app. The enforcement actions were initiated on November 5 following a directive from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The government’s action comes after intensive investigations conducted by the ED into an illegal betting app ring. Searches at Mahadev Book’s Chhattisgarh operations unveiled its unlawful activities, leading MeitY to intervene.

Mahadev Book App: A Notorious Illegal Betting Platform

he Mahadev Book app was one of the most popular illegal betting platforms in India. It offered a wide range of betting options, including cricket, football, and other sports. The app was also used for placing bets on casino games and other forms of gambling.

The ED’s investigation revealed that the Mahadev Book app was being used to launder money and finance other illegal activities. The app was also found to be involved in match-fixing and other forms of corruption.

Impact of Illegal Betting on Society

Illegal betting has a number of negative consequences for society. It can lead to:

Financial ruin: Many people who engage in illegal betting lose large sums of money. This can lead to bankruptcy, debt, and other financial problems.

Addiction: Illegal betting can be addictive. People who are addicted to illegal betting may spend all of their time and money on gambling. This can neglect their work, relationships, and other responsibilities.

Crime: Illegal betting is often associated with other criminal activities, such as money laundering, match-fixing, and loan sharking.

Social problems: Illegal betting can lead to a number of social problems, such as domestic violence, suicide, and depression.

What Can Be Done to Further Reduce Illegal Betting?

There are a number of things that can be done to further reduce illegal betting. These include:

Strengthening enforcement: The government can strengthen enforcement against illegal betting by increasing the number of law enforcement officers dedicated to investigating and prosecuting illegal betting operators.

Enhancing cooperation between law enforcement agencies: Law enforcement agencies at the central, state, and local levels need to enhance cooperation in order to effectively combat illegal betting.

Educating the public: The government needs to continue to educate the public about the dangers of illegal betting. This can be done through public awareness campaigns, school programs, and other initiatives.

Promoting responsible gambling: The government can promote responsible gambling by encouraging people to gamble only at licensed and regulated casinos and sportsbooks.

Other Illegal Betting Apps and Websites Blocked

In addition to the Mahadev Book app, MeitY has also blocked 21 other illegal betting apps and websites. These include:

Reddyannaprestopro

1xBet

Bet365

Parimatch

22Bet

Melbet

10Cric

Dafabet

Betway

LeoVegas

Royal Panda

1Win

MostBet

Rajabets

4rabet

11Wickets

My11Circle

Dream11

BalleBaazi

FanFight

Gamezy

RummyCircle

PokerStars

PartyPoker

What are the Government’s Action Against Illegal Betting?

The government’s action against illegal betting is a welcome step. Illegal betting platforms pose a serious threat to society. They can lead to financial ruin, addiction, and other social problems.

The government has been taking a number of steps to crack down on illegal betting. In 2021, it amended the Information Technology Act to give MeitY more powers to block illegal betting apps and websites. The government has also been working with the ED and other law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute illegal betting operators.

What can the Users do?

Users should be aware of the dangers of illegal betting. They should avoid using illegal betting apps and websites. If they come across any such platforms, they should report them to the authorities.

Users can also protect themselves from illegal betting by being aware of the following red flags:

Apps and websites that offer high odds and bonuses

Apps and websites that do not have a valid license

Apps and websites that do not have a clear and transparent privacy policy

Apps and websites that are difficult to contact

Conclusion

The government’s action against illegal betting is a positive development. It will help to protect users from the dangers of illegal betting and reduce its negative impact on society.

In addition to the above, here is some additional information about the government’s action against illegal betting:

The government has been working with the financial sector to identify and block transactions related to illegal betting.

The government is also working with social media platforms to remove content that promotes illegal betting.

The government has launched a public awareness campaign to educate people about the dangers of illegal betting.

The government’s efforts to crack down on illegal betting are still in their early stages. However, the action taken against Mahadev Book and other illegal betting platforms is a significant step forward. It is important for the government to continue to take strong action against illegal betting and to protect users from the dangers of this activity.