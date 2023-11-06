How to Check PSAT Scores?

In order to get ready for the SAT and college applications, high school students should take the Preliminary Scholastic Assessment Test (PSAT). Verifying your PSAT results is an important next step after taking the test. We’ll walk you through the process of checking your PSAT scores in this post, including with crucial details like score release dates and scoring locations.

Find Out When the Score Is Available

Before you can check your PSAT results, it’s vital to know when they will be released. The exact date of score release may vary depending on when your test is scheduled. The PSAT scores are typically posted online seven to nine weeks after the test day. The College Board, the company that administers the PSAT, frequently announces the date of the score release on their website. You should mark this day in your calendar so that you remember to check your scores as soon as possible.

Create a College Board Account

To access your PSAT scores, you’ll need a College Board account. If you don’t have one, follow these steps to create an account:

Visit the College Board website (https://www.collegeboard.org/)

Click on the “Sign Up” or “Create Account” option.

Fill in your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and email address.

Create a username and password.

Answer a few security questions to help with account recovery.

Agree to the terms and conditions, then click “Create Account.”

Enter Your College Board Login Information

Enter your username and password to access your newly established College Board account. You will want these login credentials in order to view your PSAT results, so be sure to keep them in mind.

View Your PSAT Results

You can view your PSAT scores by following these steps after logging in:

Depending on whatever PSAT exam you took, select the “PSAT/NMSQT” or “PSAT 10” tab on your dashboard.

Search for the section labelled “Your Scores.”

To view your score report, click the “View Details” or “View Scores” option.

Recognise Your Score Report

You can assess your performance and make future plans with the help of the useful information in your PSAT score report. It contains segment scores, your overall score, and an analysis of how well you performed throughout the various content areas. Spend some time comprehending your test results and the implications for your college application process.

Send Colleges Your Scores (Optional)

If you would like, you can email your PSAT results from the College Board to universities or scholarship providers. You can choose the destination colleges through your College Board account if you would like to mail your scores. Remember that you can choose whether or not to send your test results for your college applications.

In summary

Examining your PSAT results is an essential step in the college application process. You may quickly obtain and comprehend your PSAT results with the help of this step-by-step guide, which will enable you to make future plans and take the required actions to meet your academic objectives. Don’t forget to register for a College Board account, log in on the designated date of score release, and spend some time carefully going over your score report. I hope your academic pursuits go well!