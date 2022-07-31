Melbet app review in India

Melbet is a betting company founded in 1994 and is one of the oldest and most trusted sports betting sites in India. The platform was originally positioned as a bookmaker, but over time has expanded its horizons. Poker and online casinos with a large selection of games became available to players. Melbet India allows bookmaker transactions and lives casino gaming.

Thanks to its Curaçao eGaming license, it is a pretty reliable and secure sports betting platform. It also accepts a wide range of payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, and others. This means that your money is perfectly safe and you won’t lose it. Another distinguishing feature of the bookmaker is that it accepts Indian rupees, which makes it easy for Indians to make deposits and withdrawals.

Melbet App – Easy and Comfortable

Melbet app is the world’s most popular convenient mobile sports betting app. The app was launched in 2013 and has been available for iOS and Android devices since 2017.

The app includes useful features: “My Account,” where you can view your profile details and deposit/withdraw funds using mobile wallets such as Paytm and Mobikwik; “Betting History,” where you can check all your past bets and winnings; and “My Bets,” where you can view your current bets.

The app has a very simple and straightforward navigation. It offers the same events as the official site. Here it is convenient to make bets, track quotes, make transactions on your account, as well as watch broadcasts, and keep track of statistics. Especially practical sections are top-live and top-line. These are the main screens for the bettor, where the most interesting and popular events from the world of sports are collected. Bookmaker experts place in these sections the best events in live, as well as in the line.

In general, the interface of the Melbet application is intuitive and responsive. The app has full-fledged match centers that are made with the use of animation. The most important feature of the app is the ability to personalize the software to your interests and desires. For example, the bettor can choose the type of authorization, specify the size of the quick bet, make the order of sections and groups in the interface of the application, connect vibrations for alerts. Interestingly, the developers have discovered many useful functions for customizing the Melbet app.

Melbet app | Download and Install

Downloading the app and installing it raises a lot of questions among users. There is a fear of downloading the wrong thing or catching a viral file. To make sure you don’t get scared of downloading the app, we will tell you in detail how and where you can do it without damaging your device.

Currently, melbet app is not available in official marketplaces. Therefore, we recommend downloading the software only from the official melbet India website.

Melbet App Download for Android

If you own a smartphone with an android operating system, we recommend you perform a few simple steps before installing the application.

First, make sure your Android version is 4.1+. The app’s operation and compatibility with your device as a whole depend on this. The second important action is to check the free memory on your device. The program file weighs 35 MB, make sure you have the necessary amount of space.

It is recommended to go to the phone settings in advance and allow the installation of applications from unknown sources. This will allow you not to be distracted by it in the future. Find this item in the security settings. Next, follow the instructions:

– Go to Melbet’s official website

– Click on “Download Android app”.

– Open the folder where your downloads are stored (usually in “Downloads”)

– Click on the file “Melbet App (.apk)”.

– It will start downloading automatically, then wait until it finishes downloading before opening it again.

After installing it, you can safely register at the Melbet bookmaker and place your bets.

Melbet App Download for iOS

To install the application, you need to make sure that the smartphone version is 9.3 or higher. And also check the availability of free memory. The size of the application is 90.4 MB.

Here are instructions on how to download the app:

– Using your browser, go to Melbet’s official website

– Click “Download for iOS.

– Sign up for an account.

– Tap on the app store icon.

Once downloaded, find the Melbet icon on your device and tap to start betting!

Banking Transactions in the Melbet App

Melbet is responsible for the banking matters and guarantees the safety of users data and their funds. For the players’ convenience, many payment services have been connected. Among them: are UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, Mobiquick, Bank Transfer, Credit Cards, Mastercard, Skrill, and even cryptocurrency. Such a choice is made so that each user can choose the most convenient option for themselves.

FAQ

Is the mobile app hard to understand?

No, the app is intuitive and not difficult for users.

Does video broadcasting of the matches work in the app?

Unfortunately, the broadcast is only available on the bookmaker’s website. There is no such function in the application yet.

Where can I find the download link?

On the official melbet India website in the Mobile application section. There you will also be able to choose the desired operating system or device.

How long does it take to withdraw or deposit money?

By bank transfer, the funds will be credited to your account within 24 hours. If you used a credit card or Paytm wallet, the money can go up to 2-3 business days.