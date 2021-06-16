Memes and Responses touch the peak with the Windows 11 leak.

Microsoft was all set to surprise its users with Windows 11 on June 24. However, the plates have turned and a surprise was brewing for Microsoft. Because way before the release date a leaked build of Windows 11 was doing its rounds on the internet. Talk about shocking surprises. While the details suggest the improvised return of a few features, it also promises additional features that are worth looking forward to. And leaked or not, Windows 11 has surely piqued the interest of the users and they can’t keep calm about it.

Windows 11 is here, and we've gone hands on with a leaked build in advance of the Microsoft Windows event next week. Here's everything from the new UI to the new, massive Widgets. https://t.co/IqgiPwIusW via @markhachman — PCWorld (@pcworld) June 16, 2021

Windows 11's default wallpapers are Microsoft's best yet https://t.co/ypRUHgSFv8 pic.twitter.com/VzkCbUNkek — The Verge (@verge) June 16, 2021

This is Windows 11. Screenshots of Microsoft's next operating system have leaked online today, showing off the new Start menu, Start button, and more. Details here: https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/9hGuKfDr1h — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

The images revealing details about the new version of Windows were first spotted on Baidu 0n the 15th of June, a week ahead of the actual launch. It seems like Microsoft is all on with evolution with the latest design. Following the confirmation that the images were that of Windows 11, various websites have begun using it. However, heads up folks! There is a possibility that the leaked version is not the complete one, and thus using it before the company has had its say would not be very prudent.

Twitter, inevitably is filled with responses and memes, for excitement is hard to contain especially when a surprise unveils way before the expected time. Here is a compilation of the best reactions and responses from Twitter.

Windows 11 be like pic.twitter.com/AvcvrcP3d1 — Jazza 🔥🐺 (@JazzAaro) June 16, 2021

Patience is preferable. But excitement is hard to contain. On that note, Windows 11 does look promising.

downloaded the leaked windows 11 build, looking good so far pic.twitter.com/fgJa1D5ESa — waterfowl (@notduk) June 16, 2021

Assumptions and speculations are always welcome. Let’s hope for the best.

I guess we can assume… Mortal Kombat 11 runs on Windows 11. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ Right? — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 16, 2021

Looks like some things need to be straightened out.

how to create your own Windows 11 logo. Reddit always delivers 😂 https://t.co/dtAPkRBIUS pic.twitter.com/P2zsX9oH8f — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 16, 2021

wow windows 11 looks so good pic.twitter.com/Jvb8uCfAny — max, the ace disgrace (@yeen_fiend) June 16, 2021

People are clearly impressed.

The new Windows 11 is looking sharp #Windows11 pic.twitter.com/xdOAy7pCpQ — Jamie Hodgson (@JamieDHodgson) June 16, 2021

Is somebody sleeping? Or is Hex vexed?

hex on his way to upgrade to windows 11 pic.twitter.com/XBhKI1Smwy — 💎 YingYang48 💎 (@YingWasHere) June 16, 2021

There are diverse opinions. We still don’t know who pranked who though.

Windows 11. Is just a skin pack on Windows 10. 🤣😂😂 Microsoft pranked us.#Windows11 pic.twitter.com/P3xsUh3ou6 — prin (@fuxksniper) June 16, 2021

Last laugh is always hard to decide.

Who would win, Windows 11? Or a 22 year old piece of malware? pic.twitter.com/VMuTy1f3PN — Software Gore (@rSoftwareGore) June 16, 2021

windows 11 hittin' kinda different pic.twitter.com/hotSOPf1AW — I'm tweeting the SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (@SBMovieBot) June 16, 2021

Patience is the key.

"a copy of windows 11 has leaked but please be careful if you're trying it out" wow you are seriously overestimating how much of a hurry i am in to get windows 11 — Tredlocity (@tredlocity) June 16, 2021

And some food for thought.

I've seen people suggest the Windows 11 leak was intentional. This couldn't be further from the truth. Microsoft doesn't spend millions on marketing campaigns to then leak an unfinished version of their work just a week before a big Windows event — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 16, 2021

As the saying goes, “Change is the only constant.”