‘Mario Party Superstars’ Is Coming On October 29th To Nintendo Switch

Mario Party Superstars is a collection of 5 boards from N64 with over 100 minigames from new Mario Party titles that are due later this year. The latest Mario Party Superstar is named Mario Party and offers many of the features of popular party games of the past. Five boards from Mario Party titles of the N64 era and over 100 classic minigame support buttons.

Although technically not a DLC for Super Mario Party, Mario Party Superstars contains five boards from the Nintendo 64 era and over 100 minigames from the series catalog. There are no new Mario Party boards, but players can still explore classic maps with a revamped look. The collection of Mario Party Board also includes popular return items from the 64 eras, such as Peach’s Birthday Cake and Space Land.

The Nintendo Treehouse Stream also confirmed that the new title can be played with the buttons and stick included with the pro controller (the Nintendo Switch Lite today does not hold a Super Mario party ). Launched on October 29, the game will support online gaming, according to Nintendo. The launch of online game support is a first for the franchise.

The E3 2021 was filled with a wealth of exciting news and announcements from some of the biggest developers and now it's time for Nintendo to move on. In addition to some of its most popular game titles, including Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo also announced a new Metroid game. The company posted news and updates on several video games that will be released at E3 2021 Direct later this year.