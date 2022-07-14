Memes flare up as Twitter goes down

Twitter is in for yet another torrent of hilarious memes. However, this time the joke is on Twitter. To the dismay of several users, Twitter was inaccessible for a while. Given the fact that Twitter is the place people rush to when other apps go down, the users were quite unhappy. And as we know, when the denizens of Twitter town go through any emotion, good or bad, it takes the form of memes, and hilarious ones at that. How can Twitterati keep calm and suppress their meme-making prowess when such an opportunity presents itself. Hence, we have chain reaction memes on Twitter.

Memes and More Memes

It is a known fact that Twitter never gets weary of memes. At the moment, most memes reflect a rather confused set of users who cannot decide where to go to as the master itself has gone down. Let us take a look at the long line of memes.

Life never runs of irony, does it?

When Twitter is down but you can't go on Twitter to check if Twitter is down: pic.twitter.com/i34S1DUtpZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 14, 2022

“After all this time…..always.” Every single time!

#Twitterdown Me apologizing to my internet after blaming it for twitter being down: pic.twitter.com/6tuKOWWPjD — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) July 14, 2022

Now that would have been such a relief

Me coming back onto Twitter after thinking I’d been banned #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/vqYnJYmSyB — » (@thfckizza) July 14, 2022

Going around in circles huh.

me running to tweet "twitter is down" but then i realise twitter is down. pic.twitter.com/5ICIThFrBe — 니코니 (@thinkingwinter) July 14, 2022

Force of habit. You can’t really help it.

Twitter watching me search “ is Twitter down ” in the search bar #TwitterDown 💀 pic.twitter.com/nA4kGRJ5Lx — 🪐 (@_ItsMeBB_) July 14, 2022

Now that is a tradition we will not give up very soon.

Everyone coming back to Twitter every 5 minutes to see if it’s still down 😭😭#Twitter #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/1JXbQvvvsr — PELS YEAR. BBN (@pelsyear) July 14, 2022

The trauma…

Me when I couldn’t ask Twitter if Twitter was down pic.twitter.com/sbOTuWcQB3 — UnrulyCj🃏 (@unruly_cj) July 14, 2022

Who doesn’t like a break?

why did twitter randomly go down pic.twitter.com/5qSJnwyVCR — ʍoo ʍoo. 🫶🏿 🇯🇲 (@emeraldappul) July 14, 2022

Exploring new lands and people. Perhaps you can make that a pastime.

For those 20 minutes or so Twitter was down, I noticed my house has an adult woman and a small boy. — G (@RealGich) July 14, 2022

We never run out of choices, do we?

Everyone on their way back from Instagram because Twitter was down. #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/rLZoey85hN — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 14, 2022

Thomas seems really angry

When Twitter is down and you can’t go on Twitter to find out if it’s down cos it’s down 🤣🤣 #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/qUJIQrTeEs — Leighanne🦄 ⚯͛ △⃒⃘🚀🇺🇦 (@TinyPurplePug) July 14, 2022

As Gimli said in the Lord Of The Rings, “Faithless is the man who says farewell when the road darkens.” Just saying.

Me entering Instagram while twitter is down #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/fILwo4dJHD — Alex  (@alexculee) July 14, 2022

Try the mirror perhaps.

when twitter is down, where do you even complain about it being down — jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) July 14, 2022

Diving right in

Twitter users as soon as twitter is restored: #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/ngpkCF52X5 — ‍tony' ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍Dzaddy T (@tonytheegoon) July 14, 2022

Don’t be too quick to say farewell my friend.

Ohhh Fuck!!! Twitter is down, Love all you guys if this shit crashes for good. — Gunther Eagleman (@GuntherEagleman) July 14, 2022

Well, everyone will want to taste success at least once in a while.

The power it wields!

Twitter almost rendered some people jobless when it went down🤣 — Sikapa🧜‍♂️🇬🇭 (@3kom3ya) July 14, 2022

And here we have another genius giving good old existential crisis. Way to go my friend.