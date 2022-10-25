Memes flare up on Twitter as WhatsApp shuts shop for a while

Of all the apps that rule our lives, the one that has almost become the life nerve of social life aka WhatsApp stopped functioning for a brief while today, leaving the users baffled. As usual, it took a while for the users to figure out what was up with WhatsApp. As usual, this time the initial scapegoat was the wi-fi and mobile data. However, since the problem persisted, users flocked to Twitter to make sense of the situation and realized that WhatsApp is down. What happened next could be easily guessed. Because as the old internet custom goes, whenever an app goes down, memes flare up. It was not any different this time, and Twitterati had a blast with the very same memes that never fail to tickle the funny bone.

Memes All The Way

Memes have become a part and parcel of online existence. Whatever the emotion, there is always a meme that fits. Today, as WhatsApp decided to shut shop for a while, netizens decided to dust up the old memes and get the wit game going. Let us flip through a couple of hilarious memes that raised their heads on Twitter right after WhatsApp went down.

Hard times indeed.

Looks like WhatsApp was busy celebrating Diwali.

Talk about customs and traditions.

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

That feeling of bliss when you realize everyone else is doomed too.

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022

Twitter saves the day as usual.

Quite a crowd.

Looks like there is some deep figuring out in order.

Existential crisis at its finest.

When #Whatsapp is down but no one ever texts you anyway pic.twitter.com/NWc3AD92tv — 9GAG ❤️ Memeland (@9GAG) October 25, 2022