Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Memes flare up on Twitter as WhatsApp shuts shop for a while

Sandra Theres Dony
Trending

Of all the apps that rule our lives, the one that has almost become the life nerve of social life aka WhatsApp stopped functioning for a brief while today, leaving the users baffled. As usual, it took a while for the users to figure out what was up with WhatsApp. As usual, this time the initial scapegoat was the wi-fi and mobile data. However, since the problem persisted, users flocked to Twitter to make sense of the situation and realized that WhatsApp is down. What happened next could be easily guessed. Because as the old internet custom goes, whenever an app goes down, memes flare up. It was not any different this time, and Twitterati had a blast with the very same memes that never fail to tickle the funny bone.

WhatsApp broken

Memes All The Way

Memes have become a part and parcel of online existence. Whatever the emotion, there is always a meme that fits. Today, as WhatsApp decided to shut shop for a while, netizens decided to dust up the old memes and get the wit game going. Let us flip through a couple of hilarious memes that raised their heads on Twitter right after WhatsApp went down.

Hard times indeed.

Looks like WhatsApp was busy celebrating Diwali.

Talk about customs and traditions.

That feeling of bliss when you realize everyone else is doomed too.

Twitter saves the day as usual.

Quite a crowd.

Looks like there is some deep figuring out in order.

Existential crisis at its finest.

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend