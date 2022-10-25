Google Lands in Trouble as India Fines the Company $113 Million for Abusing Play Store’s Dominance

According to recent reports, Google has landed in trouble again as India has fined the company $113 Million for abusing Play Store’s dominance. Read the entire article to learn more about this interesting piece of news.

About the fine

After a long investigation, the Competition Commission of India said Google’s requirement for Play Store developers to use its billing system “constitutes an imposition of unfair condition,” as TechCrunch reports.

The regulator found that Google didn’t use the billing system for its own apps, which it said constituted an “imposition of discriminatory conditions.” The probe into Google has been going on since the year 2020 by the Competition Commission of India. According to them, the need to for Play Store developers to use its billing system is extremely wrong and unfair. Therefore, the agency has given Google a period of three months to open the Play Store to third-party payments as well.

The Competition Commission also stated that Google must be fully transparent with Play Store developers and that it can’t impose any condition on them “which is unfair, unreasonable, discriminatory or disproportionate to the services provided to the app developers.”Furthermore, Google will need to have a clear and transparent data collection policy, and it will not be allowed to use “competitively relevant transaction/consumer data of apps generated and acquired” through the Google Play Billing System to its competitive advantage.

