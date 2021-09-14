Memes flow from all directions following the fake press release stating a partnership between Walmart and Litecoin.

Memes make their way to Twitter town following a fake press release stating a partnership between the biggest retailer in the U.S and Litecoin. The news had the effect of a hornet’s nest being disturbed as eager users expressed their excitement through responses following which the prices of Litecoin saw a commendable rise, only to tumble down to the ground after the declaration by Walmart that the press report was fake and not authentic. Seems like it was a rollercoaster ride for Litecoin that went up for a while and then, abruptly down.

The Litecoin Foundation has not entered into a partnership with Walmart. — Litecoin Foundation (@LTCFoundation) September 13, 2021

The What and How

When it comes to cryptocurrency, speculations, and guesswork are quite normal, however this time with Litecoin, it overstepped the limit and manifested in the form of a fake news report which quite audaciously stated that Walmart, the biggest retailer in the U.S would start accepting cryptocurrency for payments. On the surface, the news looks quite normal and natural given the fact that many leading companies have already adopted cryptocurrency. However, the plot twist was that Walmart had no idea of this rather ominous partnership that sprang up out of the blue.

The press release was sent out by GlobeNewswire and soon after Walmart’s spokesperson disavowed the claims. They are also in touch with the newswire company to further the investigation related to the fake report. According to the newswire company, this incident is the first of its kind and they have put up necessary safety measures to ensure that a similar event doesn’t happen in the future.

Following the report, the prices of Litecoin saw a momentary spike only to come down after the truth of the matter came forth. However, Twitter already took up the matter to its hands and memes started to flow from all directions. Litecoin prices might have gone down, but memes are still on the rise on Twitter. Let us take a look.

Did you get on the Litecoin/Walmart action? pic.twitter.com/lphjaW5umF — Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) September 13, 2021

Litecoin holders 30 minutes ago vs. now pic.twitter.com/sD8nRZkM6r — Fintwit (@fintwit_news) September 13, 2021

Walmart accepting Litecoin is fake news. Walmart imminently to accept #bitcoin in El Salvador is real. — Peter McCormack (@PeterMcCormack) September 13, 2021

The name of the company, Litecoin. It is a cutting edge high-tech firm out of Charlie Lee's mansion awaiting imminent Walmart approval on the next generation of blockchain technology that will have both huge military and civilian applications. pic.twitter.com/rfbhVe5Fxg — Steven (@Dogetoshi) September 13, 2021

Huge crowd seen at Walmart asking for refund after buying Litecoin ~ Gox News. pic.twitter.com/w77OGPAT0r — Emperor👑 (@EmperorBTC) September 13, 2021

The first clue should have been that it was fucking Litecoin — Dr. Meat (@MeatTC_) September 13, 2021

Litecoin holders from 9:30 to 9:45 pic.twitter.com/MuHkTCyfGp — Gannon Breslin (@gannonbreslin) September 13, 2021

Tag your friend who bought bitcoin at peak 😂#Litecoin pic.twitter.com/muRXGrwdjQ — Sahil Jhajharia (@_SahilJhajharia) September 13, 2021

