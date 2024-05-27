Memorial Day, a holiday dedicated to honoring America’s fallen soldiers, has undergone changes over time. Initially happens on May 30, it became a federal holiday in 1971, celebrated on the last Monday of May. This adjustment created a three day weekend, significantly impacting how the day is observed, particularly in the retail and travel industries. More businesses stay open, turning Memorial Day into one of the year’s major retail sales and travel weekends. Here’s an in depth look at what is open and closed this Memorial Day.

Government Buildings

On Memorial Day, all government offices, including post offices, courts, and public schools, are closed. This closure ensures that government employees can observe the holiday, reflecting on the sacrifices of military personnel.

Banks and Stock Market

U.S. stock markets and banks will be closed on Memorial Day. This means no stock trading, and banking services such as in-branch transactions and call centers will be unavailable. Most FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will also be suspended, although some limited services might still be available in certain areas.

Retailers

Retail businesses generally take a different approach. While Costco will close its doors on Memorial Day, the majority of other retailers will stay open. This includes major chains and local businesses, many of which use the holiday to run significant promotional sales. These sales draw in shoppers looking for discounts on a variety of products, from clothing to electronics. It’s worth noting that store hours may vary, so customers should check with individual stores for specific opening times.

Travel

Memorial Day is also considered the unofficial start of the summer travel season. The holiday weekend sees a significant increase in travel, with many Americans taking advantage of the long weekend for trips. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), 43.8 million travelers are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. This number is a 4% increase from last year and nearly matches the record of 44 million travelers set in 2005

Most of these travelers will be driving. AAA predicts that 38.4 million people will travel by car over the Memorial Day weekend, the highest number for this holiday since AAA began tracking in 2000. The rise in road travel is likely due to the convenience of driving, avoiding crowded airports, and the flexibility that road trips offer.

Air travel also sees a significant rise during Memorial Day weekend. AAA estimates that 3.5 million people will fly this year, highlighting the trend of flying for short holiday trips. Airports are expected to be busier than usual, with enhanced security measures and potential delays due to the high volume of travelers.

Public transportation systems in major cities typically run on a holiday schedule on Memorial Day, meaning reduced services and altered schedules. Travelers should plan accordingly. Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft often experience increased demand, leading to surge pricing. It’s advisable to book rides in advance to avoid higher costs and longer wait times.

Memorial Day has evolved from a day of solemn remembrance into a major occasion in the retail and travel calendar. While government buildings and financial institutions close to observe the holiday, the retail sector largely stays open, offering attractive sales. Travel, particularly by road and air, reaches peak levels as Americans use the long weekend for trips. Planning ahead is crucial, whether shopping for deals or traveling. Memorial Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by military personnel and marks the beginning of summer activities for many across the nation.