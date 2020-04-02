Mera Cashier secured $150K from singer Sukhbir Singh, and others

Mera Cashier, which is a Noida based fintech startup, has now secured $150000 in a bridge funding round from Bollywood Singer Sukhbir Singh, India Accelerator, Boudhik Ventures, Shankar Nath and Shaurya Garg.

Sukhbir said,

“Mera Cashier is giving the user the gift of time which is extremely scarce these days. He adds using “Mera Cashier” is a good decision for any businessmen.”

In the month of January this year, the startup secured $250000 in a seed funding round, led by the Startup Buddy’s CO-Founder Amit Singhal and Manish Aggarwal with participation from some other angel investors.

Sucharita Reddy, Co-founder, Mera Cashier, said,

“With our obsession for customer focus, we have been able to win the confidence of many users. It makes us happy when our users call us only to tell us how useful our app has been for them in their business. Our vision is to be the number one destination for the small and micro businessmen of the country.”

