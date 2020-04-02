Service Startups Do Their Part – Launch Relief Funds

As the country continues to power through its 21-day lockdown, few will deny the invaluable service that has been continuously provided by service-based startups during this time. As citizens have been confined to their homes, delivery and ride-hailing platforms have taken center stage to assist the quarantined masses

A number of companies have, however, taken the initiative to go above and beyond. Relief funds have been launched by a certain prominent startup entities in an effort to minimize the economic burden on their shareholders. This includes funds to support those employees that may be out of work during the lockdown period, struggling ancillary businesses, or simply the general public.

Ola Cabs launched their Drive The Driver Fund to support the country’s cab, auto and taxi drivers, whether or not they work for Ola. The funds will be used to provide Covid19 medical insurance to drivers and their families, as well as send care packages, including essentials items, groceries, etc. Apart from this, the company has also provided lease waiver for all leased cars, and an interest-free weekly credit to all drivers, to cover essentials.

Thank you for your immense support so far for #DriveTheDriver Fund Please spread the word far and wide. Your support will go a long way in helping these drivers and their families get through these challenging times #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/eMgImMswZO — Ola (@Olacabs) March 31, 2020

Swiggy too recently announced the launch of its Covid Relief Fund. The fund was kicked off through the initial donation, by CEO Sriharsha Majety, of 50% of his annual salary. The fund, as stated by Swiggy “will be used for the welfare of our delivery fleet and their families”, including sustenance and medical support

Our delivery partners are the backbone of our business, and continue to deliver food in many cities across India. The crisis has massively impacted their earnings, and we have launched the Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund to support them at this hard time.https://t.co/hRIz9Meb2G — Sriharsha Majety (@harshamjty) March 31, 2020

Zomato on Thursday announce the launch of its own Zomato Gold Support Fund. The company has pledged to donate its revenue from the purchase of a Zomato Gold membership to the Fund, which will be used to assist struggling restaurateurs and their support staff.

Restaurants face an unprecedented challenge amid the lockdown. Restaurateurs are fighting to pay their rentals, and afford even the most basic livelihood to the workers — cooks, servers, housekeeping. [1/4] pic.twitter.com/Sto2i6I55A — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 2, 2020

As a large percentage of the population find themselves out of work or unable to work from home, these projects could prove to be a lifeline to those eligible avail them.

