Mercedes-AMG has pulled the wraps well, some of them off what it calls the GT Track Sport, a new concept that screams high-performance and track pedigree. While still officially a concept, the language from Affalterbach makes it pretty clear: this car is heading for production. Described as a preview of a potential expansion of the GT series, the Track Sport could be AMG’s answer to those who felt the second-gen GT had gone too soft.

AMG says the “GT family is not yet complete,” hinting that the Track Sport is part of a broader push to reassert its dominance in the hardcore performance segment.

A Real V8, a Real Chance for the Road

Under the hood? A proper V8 engine, something enthusiasts feared was fading from AMG’s future roadmap. While technical specifications haven’t been released, the concept’s layout, proportions, and visible hardware suggest serious intent.

Despite the “Track” label, all signs point toward a road-legal variant. A camouflaged prototype was recently spotted next to a spare Michelin street tire, further fueling speculation. In fact, Mercedes-AMG is likely developing a homologation special, required to qualify for GT3 racing. And that only works if there’s a street version.

Expect the Track Sport to sit above the current GT63 Pro, bringing a sharper edge to the existing lineup, which stretches from the entry-level four-cylinder GT43 all the way up to high-powered V8s.

Design: Built to Fight Porsche

Even beneath the camouflage, it’s hard to miss the swan-neck rear wing, massive front splitter, and track-ready stance. This car is built with one rival clearly in mind: the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Critics weren’t shy in saying the second-gen AMG GT had lost some of its bite, especially with the introduction of a 2+2 seating layout that made it feel more SL-like than track toy. The Track Sport seems poised to return the GT to its two-seat roots, lighter, tighter, and far more aggressive.

Nürburgring Targets: Black Series Legacy Continues

Affalterbach isn’t just building this to look good in a showroom. Their target? The Nürburgring. AMG already made waves with the GT Black Series, which clocked an astonishing 6:48 on the 20.8-kilometer configuration in 2020. That record was later broken by a Porsche 911 GT2 RS with a Manthey Performance Kit.

While it’s unlikely the GT Track Sport will dethrone the AMG One’s 6:29.09 lap, beating the Porsche GT3 RS is absolutely in play and seems to be the mission.

The Final Word: What to Expect

This isn’t just another trim package. The AMG GT Track Sport looks like a proper, purpose-built machine meant to bring AMG back to the top of the track-focused supercar pile. With its V8 heart, aero upgrades, and potential road legality, it might be the homologation hero that bridges the gap between street thrill and race dominance.

Whether it ends up with a license plate or stays a circuit-only weapon, one thing’s clear: Mercedes-AMG is not done flexing.

And Porsche should be watching closely.