Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) has firmly denied reports suggesting it is considering pulling its most affordable models from the U.S. market in response to impending tariffs on imported vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz: No Plans to Cut Entry-Level Models

On Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that Mercedes-Benz was evaluating a strategy to reduce the availability of its cheaper vehicles in the U.S. as part of broader preparations for a 25% tariff hike set to take effect on April 3. However, the German car manufacturer swiftly refuted the claim.

“This is without any merit. Mercedes-Benz continues to seek sales growth for its highly desirable vehicles,” a company spokesperson stated in an email, emphasizing the automaker’s commitment to maintaining its presence across all market segments.

Tariffs Set to Reshape Auto Market Dynamics

The upcoming tariffs, imposed as part of broader trade measures, are expected to increase costs for imported vehicles. Industry analysts warn that such tariffs could lead to higher retail prices and a reduced selection of models, particularly in the entry-level luxury segment, where manufacturers have limited flexibility to absorb additional costs.

Mercedes-Benz has been ramping up its inventory in the U.S. ahead of the tariff implementation, with executives confirming to investors that the company is stockpiling vehicles both at the wholesale level and at dealership lots to mitigate the potential financial impact.

Impact on Consumers and the Auto Industry

The potential effect of the tariffs extends beyond Mercedes-Benz, as automakers across the industry prepare for price increases and possible shifts in their sales strategies. First-time luxury car buyers, who typically opt for lower-priced models such as the Mercedes-Benz CLA and GLA, may face higher costs or fewer purchasing options.

“The tariffs put automakers in a tough position,” said automotive industry analyst Mark Reynolds. “They either absorb the costs, which is difficult for entry-level models with slim margins, or pass them onto consumers, making affordability a challenge.”

Strategic Moves by Mercedes-Benz

Despite the tariff concerns, Mercedes-Benz appears focused on long-term growth in the U.S. market. The company continues to invest in electrification and advanced vehicle technology, recently unveiling new electric vehicle models under its EQ lineup to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Additionally, the automaker has been strengthening its production network, with some vehicles now assembled in North America, potentially reducing exposure to import tariffs. While the company has not announced any major shifts in its strategy, industry observers speculate that further adjustments could be made depending on how the tariffs impact sales.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Mercedes-Benz?

With the April 3 tariff deadline approaching, automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, are carefully assessing their next moves. Whether through pricing strategies, increased local manufacturing, or supply chain shifts, the industry will need to adapt to the evolving trade landscape.

For now, Mercedes-Benz reassures its customers that it remains committed to offering a diverse range of vehicles in the U.S. market, ensuring that luxury car buyers continue to have access to its highly sought-after models.